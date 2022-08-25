Keyvany Dares to Be (Way) Different With 900-HP Forged Carbon Bentley Flying Spur

When it comes to ritzy or crazy transformations across the aftermarket realm, rarely do we meet a four-door passenger car anymore. Let alone an ultra-luxury limousine of the Bentley Flying Spur variety.
However, there are exceptions – though we are not so sure the latest example will paint either the aftermarket outlet or the resulting Flying Spur project in a positive light. It is, as they say, a question of personal taste – but we all know that the good folks over at Frankfurt, Germany-based Keyvany tend to enjoy the same type of reception as their rivals from Mansory.
So, one might be quite sure they have done it again, daring to stand out in a crowd with a crazy transformation, this time around of an ultra-luxury limo. Bentley traditionalists might start running amuck crying outrage at the sight of this project, but we feel that some people might eagerly indulge in it, even if simply because they are tired of all the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus aftermarket build ideas dwelling around them.
This Bentley again dares to be different, there is no doubt about that. Interestingly, the exterior may seem a bit tame – but only from a distance, and all due to the subtle gray paintjob. But as you draw near, the two-tone elements start jumping in view, such as the black hood along with all the forged carbon fiber body kit elements.
Naturally, this Bentley Flying Spur rides posh on a set of 22-inch forged Keyvany wheels and can also ride fast because the German tuner promises an engine upgrade of up to 900 horsepower. But the real bombshell for this limited edition (we are looking at the first of just 20 examples) is the precious interior, which has been draped in a combination of carbon fiber and fine burgundy leather.
