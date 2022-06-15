Satin Bentley Flying Spur Rides Charmingly Low on Forged AGL60 Glossy Monoblocks

Faced with increasing Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan as well as Maybach GLS or S-Class adversity, Bentley is doing all it can. From Bentayga EWBs to the newly-established 2023 Flying Spur S posh series, the OEM game is on. But what about the aftermarket realm?
Well, one might think that faced with the head-on assault by S-Class limousines or Ghost rides, a Bentley Flying Spur might fly (pun intended) under the radar just as low as other rivals such as the Maserati Quattroporte, Audi A8, or the current (not the newly split-headlight G70) BMW 7 Series. But, as far as the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury are concerned, that is clearly not the case.
They recently highlighted across their social media reel another incredibly special British treat on U.S. (Houston, Texas) soil. It stems from the good folks over at automotive customization shop Progressive Autosports, which took care of another rather unique build. This time around, though, instead of an all-white Bentley Mulsanne riding low on brushed and polished AGL73 forged monoblock aftermarket wheels, this is the exact murdered-out opposite.
So, what we have here is an all-black Bentley Flying Spur – though something is also amiss. As opposed to the usual fully glossy treatment, this example was exposed to a Satin Black atmosphere to better stand out in the vast murdered-out Americana crowd and only the AG Luxury Wheels AGL60 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels were allowed a traditional Gloss Black finish. Unfortunately, that is about all the information we can extract about this whip.
Sadly, both the forged wheel experts and the customization shop were unwilling to share other details – such as potential engine enhancements or at least a quick peek at the cockpit goodies. Alas, we are not going to frown about that and instead muse at the way this stealthy ride would give any Mercedes-Maybach S 580 or Rolls-Royce Ghost a good run for their ultra-posh money!
