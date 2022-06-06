Bentley Continental GTC S and Continental GT S Debut With Sporty Touches

Bentley has introduced a new version of its Continental and Continental GTC models, which wears the S badge. The resulting vehicles are called Bentley Continental GT S, and Bentley Continental GTC S. Both are based on the V8 version of the Continental CT and GTC, and they join the Azure, Speed, Mulliner, and standard models in the portfolio.
Thanks to the latest addition to the range, there are now five flavors of the Continental GT and Continental GTC in Bentley's lineup. The new variant does not come with more power, but it does feature a sportier exhaust meant to amplify its "cross plane V8 beat."
The V8 has the same power and characteristics in the S model as it does in the rest of the range, but it will sound different with the exhaust that was described above. With 550 metric horsepower (542 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) on tap, it should be enough. It can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in four seconds flat, so that's that.
While the Azure is focused on wellbeing while onboard, this model comes with a sharper look, more agility, and blacked-out ornaments. Since this is a Bentley, the interior comes with a special combination of materials to underline its sportiness, as well as dedicated sports seats, specially designed 22-inch wheels, and more dedicated accessories. The gauge cluster comes with performance-focused graphics, as well.
You can spot an S model by its black front grille, blacked-out ornaments, dark-tinted headlights and taillights, and only have the winged Bentley badge, as well as lettering, in bright chrome.
The S range comes with an all-new wheel design, which has five Y-shaped spokes that are finished in gloss black. Customers can order them in a new Pale Brodgar Satin finish, and they have a set of massive brake calipers behind them that are painted red.
If the 22-inch wheels do not float your boat, Bentley also offers a second wheel option just for this model, which comes in 21-inch form, and has a tri-spoke design that involves gloss black and machined finishes. Other exterior touches include a set of quad tailpipes for the exhaust (also finished in black), as well as black-painted side sill extenders, and S badging on the front fenders.
Another notable feature is an orientation toward dynamic driving, which is favored by the installation of the company's 48V electric anti-roll control system, which can provide almost 960 lb.-ft. (ca. 1,300 Nm)of torque to counteract body roll in 300 milliseconds, which is about as much time it takes to blink the human eye. It would be a case of "blink, and you might miss it," that is for sure.
The advanced system, which is called Bentley Dynamic Ride, is also capable of decoupling the left-hand-side and the right-hand-side wheels from each other to provide improved ride comfort at cruising speeds. Again, technology plays an important role in making a vehicle both sporty and comfortable, in accordance with the driver's desire.
Bentley has not revealed how much one of these Continental GT S or Continental GTC S models will cost, but expect them to be more expensive than the models that they are based on.
