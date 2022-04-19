autoevolution
All-Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rides Hunkered Down on Glossy, Forged AGL45s

19 Apr 2022, 13:11 UTC ·
Many notorious aftermarket outlets around the United States – from Platinum to RBD LA and beyond – are now preoccupied with proving that at the cusp of summer, a traditional murdered-out attire might seem a little played out. Especially when it comes to bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan builds.
Gloss Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan AGL45 monoblock forged custom via AG Luxury 6 photos
Gloss Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan AGL45 monoblock forged custom via AG LuxuryGloss Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan AGL45 monoblock forged custom via AG LuxuryGloss Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan AGL45 monoblock forged custom via AG LuxuryGloss Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan AGL45 monoblock forged custom via AG LuxuryGloss Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan AGL45 monoblock forged custom via AG Luxury
While, at first, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV was fighting for ultimate baller supremacy with Lambo Urus super-SUVs or Caddy Escalade (hipster) heroes across the entire murdered-out range, now there is a momentous change of pace. Never mind the few colorful ideas as it seems that Ice White acts like “orange is the new black” across the entire aftermarket realm.

And we have seen bubble-gum-style interpretations, elegantly contrasting two-tone ideas, and just about everything in between. But here is the thing. Once people start highlighting that some trends are yesterday’s news those might easily spring back into fashion just because others really do not like to be told what’s vogue and what is not.

Well, the Santa Fe Springs, California-based forged wheel experts over at AG Luxury might not even care about our black vs. white musings. Instead, perhaps they just wanted to appropriately highlight the latest build from Scottsdale, Arizona-based automotive customization shop Ultimate Mobile Wheel & Tire, which is a thoroughly murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Probably a Black Badge – or at least a great chrome-delete job – this ultra-luxury SUV rides tradition like it is no one else’s business. As such, the Gloss Black paintjob is appropriately plastered all over the body – even in places where black plastic cladding was the OEM norm. Adding to the panache is the lowered suspension setup, and now the custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan also rides proudly on a matching, gloss black set of AG Luxury AGL45 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels.

By the way, there is little to no information regarding the exact modifications performed by the personalization specialist and, unfortunately, neither AG Luxury nor Ultimate provided us with a glimpse of the posh cockpit goodies...


