This White Rolls-Royce Cullinan Hides a Pastel Pink Interior, It's Bubble Gum Madness

When you think of a Rolls-Royce, the first thing that comes to mind is comfort and luxury, among other things. Surely pastel pink is nowhere on that list, though. But Platinum Motorsport somehow made it happen, combining it with an elegant white exterior.
There are some brands that look great with intense customization, lights, and flashy wraps. But Rolls-Royce hardly qualifies there. The luxury models from the British automaker look best in their original colors or with a subtle paint.
But the interior is a completely different story. The carmaker itself allows its wealthy customers to customize their new vehicle in a lot of different ways, and one of the most common color schemes for the interior includes bright orange.
Now Platinum MotorsportGroup has just treated us to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a bubble gum interior, claiming it's pastel pink (it looks quite bright to us, though) and splashes of black and white accents throughout the interior, which doesn't look as bad as you'd initially imagine.
The exterior of the luxury SUV remained white, but it does come with subtle hints of its fun interior. The double coach line, the calipers, and logo have also received the same pastel pink treatment.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the brand’s first SUV, comes with a powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under its hood. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to both axles.
The SUV can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Since Platinum Motorsport usually works with celebrities or athletes, it’s unclear whether the model belongs to a famous person or was customized for a private customer, but we think it looks surprisingly amazing. Tell us your opinion on a pink interior for a Rolls-Royce in the comment section below.
But the interior is a completely different story. The carmaker itself allows its wealthy customers to customize their new vehicle in a lot of different ways, and one of the most common color schemes for the interior includes bright orange.
Now Platinum MotorsportGroup has just treated us to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a bubble gum interior, claiming it's pastel pink (it looks quite bright to us, though) and splashes of black and white accents throughout the interior, which doesn't look as bad as you'd initially imagine.
The exterior of the luxury SUV remained white, but it does come with subtle hints of its fun interior. The double coach line, the calipers, and logo have also received the same pastel pink treatment.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the brand’s first SUV, comes with a powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under its hood. Paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to both axles.
The SUV can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Since Platinum Motorsport usually works with celebrities or athletes, it’s unclear whether the model belongs to a famous person or was customized for a private customer, but we think it looks surprisingly amazing. Tell us your opinion on a pink interior for a Rolls-Royce in the comment section below.