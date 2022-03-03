Rare Bentley Mulsanne Rides Low on Brushed and Polished AGL73 Forged Monoblocks

When it comes to customized, British luxury rides spoiling America’s affluent car aficionados, there is never a shortage of Rolls-Royce and Bentley whips. However, some are more infrequent than others.
Just take a look at our daily newsreel and you will probably notice there is always an abundance of custom Bentaygas, Wraiths, Phantoms, or Cullinans. But in between scarce Flying Spurs and scattered Aston Martins, there is one Bentley model that will easily stand out in any ultra-premium crowd.
That would be the UK automaker’s limousine named after the formerly 6 km-long (3.7 miles) Mulsanne Straight of the Circuit de la Sarthe where the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place every year. Bentley only produced Arnage’s successor for a decade, between 2010 and 2020. But there is a big chance their Mulsanne will turn into a timeless British creation.
Not necessarily for all the right reasons, though, considering its rather odd front fascia treatment. However, most of the wrongs were set on a more bearable course along the way. And it seems that someone recently noticed its potential to stand out in the American ultra-luxury customization crowd.
So, with help from the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury now we can all see this special British treat that got a new, personalized lease of life on a patch of American soil. That would be courtesy of Houston, Texas-based automotive customization shop Progressive Autosports, which took care of this rather unique build.
Looking a little more bleached than even Snow White, this Mulsanne has also hunkered down a tiny bit. It is all courtesy of a humongous set of AG Luxury (Avant Garde) AGL73 Monoblock forged wheels. The finish is brushed with “polished windows,” and it certainly befits the pompous atmosphere of this full-size sedan. Too bad we did not get to peek inside the cockpit as well...
That would be the UK automaker’s limousine named after the formerly 6 km-long (3.7 miles) Mulsanne Straight of the Circuit de la Sarthe where the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place every year. Bentley only produced Arnage’s successor for a decade, between 2010 and 2020. But there is a big chance their Mulsanne will turn into a timeless British creation.
Not necessarily for all the right reasons, though, considering its rather odd front fascia treatment. However, most of the wrongs were set on a more bearable course along the way. And it seems that someone recently noticed its potential to stand out in the American ultra-luxury customization crowd.
So, with help from the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury now we can all see this special British treat that got a new, personalized lease of life on a patch of American soil. That would be courtesy of Houston, Texas-based automotive customization shop Progressive Autosports, which took care of this rather unique build.
Looking a little more bleached than even Snow White, this Mulsanne has also hunkered down a tiny bit. It is all courtesy of a humongous set of AG Luxury (Avant Garde) AGL73 Monoblock forged wheels. The finish is brushed with “polished windows,” and it certainly befits the pompous atmosphere of this full-size sedan. Too bad we did not get to peek inside the cockpit as well...