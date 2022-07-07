MMA's Christian Eckerlin Has 1,021-HP Keyvany Urus Done in Tiffany Blue, All Over

The life of a professional MMA fighter is not all danger and toughness. Take Christian Eckerlin for example, who enjoys the ‘simple’ things as much as anyone else.
The athlete is just as tough-looking as any other professional fighter out there, yet he loves to pose alongside family - on private jets and luxury yachts. As such, one can better understand the measure of one’s full success – when both alongside his kids and inside the octagonal ring, or when playing with the latest ‘gadget.’
Speaking of the latter, he will soon enjoy a new addition to the fold – and though it is neither as fast as a private jet nor as accommodating as a luxury yacht, it will surely stand out in any crowd. Now, all that remains to be established is whether it will shine for positive or negative reasons. Well, that remains to be ascertained by every viewer as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But how about performance?
That is an entirely different matter, and it can easily be gauged against set benchmarks, especially when you have the proper tools at your disposal. And, as it turns out, in a few days from now, Eckerlin’s brand-new Lambo Urus will be taken to the Nurburgring Nordschleife to “enjoy” a piece of the legendary Green Hell and answer the question of whether this really is the “fastest Urus ever done by Keyvany.”
A lesser-known yet just as outrageous tuner as Mansory, for example, Babak Shahvari’s Keyvany outdid itself for the MMA athlete – both outside and inside, as well as under the hood. So, this is a Keyrus build but it is completely bespoke, all done in Tiffany Blue (both inside and outside) and carbon fiber. Plus, it is also dubbed as the “fastest Urus in the world” courtesy of the new tune that allows it to generate no less than 1,021 horsepower!
