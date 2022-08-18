1-of-20 Keyvany Cullinan Thinks Widebody and Carbon Fiber Orange Is the New Black

If there is one German aftermarket outlet that can easily laugh in the face of Mansory-induced “fight-or-flight” reactions, that would be Frankfurt-based Keyvany. Yep, they are a major threat to the former’s glory as an outrageous tuning house!
One might think that Keyvany does not reach that far out of its homeland. But, as it turns out, there is an official distributor of the company’s bonkers aftermarket products in the United States, as well. They are represented in America by the good folks over at Creative Bespoke International through their Phoenix, Arizona-based CB Auto Salon automotive customization shop.
And their latest creation, a Keyvany Rolls-Royce Cullinan that will stand out in any crowd, not just the murdered-out one, is about ready to embark on a cool journey and partake in the 2022 Fuel Run string of events taking place in Palm Springs, Monterey, and Las Vegas. But before they are on the road, a bit of fashionable posing is always in order, especially when the custom widebody kit and other design modifications will easily show this is not your ordinary “orange is the new black” Rolls-Royce Cullinan transformation.
Instead, even the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have a thing to say about this $699k ultra-luxury SUV that’s almost everywhere completely black (at least on the outside), save for a few key areas. One would be the floating RR caps tucked at the center of the aftermarket Forgiato wheels.
Then, another has to do with the orange-sprinkled and carbon fiber badges that show this to be a “one-of-20” work of aftermarket automotive art (or just another nightmare, depending on your POV). And the last one subtly forms half of the massive Rolls-Royce grille. Oh, and did anyone notice the carbon fiber elements belonging to the Keyvany widebody kit or the orange-painted calipers?
No worries, we were also mesmerized by the orange-to-black contrast showcased inside the cabin during the videos embedded below…
