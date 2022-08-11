850-HP Ferrari F8 Spider Hayula Might Be Different, but It's Not Perfect Either

Sadly, while Mansory is one of the most renowned outlets on a global scale when it comes to dastardly outrageous tuning build programs, they are not the only ones playing the ‘shock and awe’ card.
Even as far as botched tuning jobs are concerned, oddly-named German aftermarket shops like Keyvany occupy a front-ranked piece of the niche trade right alongside Mansory. The only thing that differentiates them is their level of international reach, probably.
As far as Frankfurt-based Keyvany is concerned, they are trying their best to stand out in all crowds – though not necessarily for the right reasons. They worked up the super-SUV Italian thoroughbred Lambo Urus to MMA standards with 1,021-horsepower Tiffany Blue creations, for example. Then, they also flipped the opulence switch beyond level XXXL with a unique Hayula Qatar Edition creation that is actually a straight-piped, 750-horsepower Rolls-Royce Cullinan monster.
But enough with the (hideous) SUV shenanigans. It is now time to admire (or run away from, screaming in fear, whichever option one may prefer) the result of their arduous work on a classic supercar. Oddly enough, they are also dubbing this Ferrari F8 Spider example as a member of the Hayula breed, although we do not see any kind of sibling relationship between the Cullinan or Urus kits and this Satin Yellow and Black open-top monstrosity.
Perhaps someone might need to teach them about the perils of marketing confusion even before the first lessons on how not to customize a Prancing Horse. And they should probably use this 850-hp F8 as didactic material – though we are also not going to hold it against anyone who actually believes this aggressive treatment is their right kind of a tuning cup of tea. After all, even I found something to relate to: that satin yellow paint (or is that a neat wrap job?) would look great on this feisty Ferrari without all the unnecessary Hayula trinkets.
