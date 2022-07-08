RDB LA Shares Love for Custom Builds, Has Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Wraith Stars

Not many aftermarket outlets can indulge in working on triple-digit models, but there are major exceptions. And one is especially valid when their shop dwells on Sunset Blvd., right in the heart of Los Angeles, California.
The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have quickly returned to modern shenanigans after raising eyebrows in a 1947/1959 Chevy Corvette but are also taking a quick break from actual builds to spread the love for customization and personalization projects. And, as it turns out, they have their favorites.
So, first, let us explain what is up with the 1947 vanity plate on a 1959 C1 Chevy Corvette that’s not just gold-plated but also gold-sprinkled all around the deep black paint. But perhaps it’s best to hear all about it from their latest YouTube vlog episode, which is embedded below – as their initial Insta posts triggered a lot of mixed reactions!
Then, let us check out a couple of their favorite nameplates when it comes to “Repair, Design, Build” (hence the RDB LA acronym) and take a seat because you’re in for a surprise. As it turns out, when it comes to ultra-posh or super-SUV shenanigans, there is probably nothing better than a roster of Italian thoroughbreds - not even a fully bespoke, two-tone Rolls-Royce Cullinan they helped become unique.
So, do take a fat load of Lamborghini Urus widebodies, with color choice (gray, white, red, or black) from their most recent Instagram post embedded below. Then, do not dwell on 641-horsepower dreams because they also have a fave when it comes to passenger cars. And believe it or not, it’s not a crazy supercar but rather the outgoing Rolls-Royce Wraith, the full-size suicide-door grand tourer that will bow out a second time (the first was back in 1938 or 1939 for the chassis version) to make room for the Spectre EV.
By the way, the reason they are highlighting the Wraith is they think it may be “the greatest luxury Coupe ever made,” especially in white. Do you agree?
