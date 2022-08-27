Bentley Tower Will Feature Four Dezervators, So You Can Drive Right Up to Your Apartment

In 2026, Bentley will officially open the Bentley Residences tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami, an impressive, 61-story building that will be the epitome of luxury in terms of living and wellness amenities, and premium lifestyle choices. Prices start at $4.2 million per unit, and this is one of the most “basic” version of it, and each apartment comes with an integrated garage for three or four vehicles. This, regardless of whether the unit is on the first floor (the ground floor is the lobby) or the 60th.
As announced in 2012, in order to make that happen, Bentley partnered with Dezer Development to integrate their Dezervator lift into the structure of the tower.
The Dezervator, despite its rather menacing name, is a car elevator that is fully automated, highly secure and safe, and which allows the resident to use his or her car as access key to the apartment. At least, that’s how it was described in 2014, when Dezer Development created it for the Porsche Design Tower in the same city. As a side note, Sieger Suarez Architects, which penned the design for Bentley Residences, is the same team as the one behind the Porsche Design Tower.
The idea with the Dezervator is that you bring the car within a well-defined space and then the Dezervator does it all for you. You don’t even have to touch a single button for the lift mechanism to bring your car to the right apartment. Each vehicle will have RFID stickers that will be scanned automatically upon entry, so the Dezervator will know which car goes where, lighting up the way, and handling every operation.
As shown in the video below, the Dezervator has a hydraulic system that “pinches” the car tires and brings it on top of the robotic shuttle system. Once at the correct destination, the same hydraulic system brings the vehicle out and places it in the right spot. The driver and passengers will remain seated during this time, so it’s of note that the first levels of the elevators feature glass walls, because they will be able to enjoy the panoramic ocean views. Wireless connectivity is available even during the ride up and down, just in case you’re not the kind to take in views, no matter how beautiful.
The apartment garages have EV charging points, and fast charging stations will also be made available in the underground garage. By offering as many as four slots to safely park vehicles, Bentley aims to please even the most demanding of car enthusiasts – the kind that would not trust their most prized possession to be handled by a valet or leave them unattended in a strange place.
The Bentley Residences tower will be 749 feet (228 meters) high and will feature countless communal areas for wellness and relaxation. Interior design and finishes will be provided mostly through Bentley Home and other prestigious designers.
A virtual tour will be made available later on, offering anyone the chance to see the units and ride in the Dezervators, if they so desire.
