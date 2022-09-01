David Henrie Had a Bentley Bentayga While Filming the Last Scenes for Boys of Summer

Wizards of Waverly Place’s David Henrie is no longer a Disney actor. He’s now a director, whose latest project, Boys of Summer, has just wrapped sound mix production. And for his latest days of work, he had a Bentley Bentayga at his disposal.
David Henrie became famous for his role in Wizards of Waverly Place. In 2021, he made his directorial debut with This Is the Year. Then, he chose another project called Boys of Summer. The indie fantasy adventure thriller will star Mel Gibson and Mason Thames.
According to Henrie, the sound mix production wrapped at the end of August. And while he was working, he had a Bentley Bentayga to drive around. The actor didn’t purchase the SUV, but rented it from Drive LA, a luxury car rental company. He shared several videos from inside the Bentayga, tagging the rental company.
The SUV came with a silver exterior and brown-leather interior with black accents. The Bentley Bentayga is not just a head-turner, but it's powerful, too.
Bentley offers the Bentayga in several versions: the Bentayga, the Bentayga Speed, the Bentayga S, and the Bentayga Azure. The one Henrie drove was the regular version, which comes with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood. Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends 542 horsepower (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque to all four wheels.
Thanks to these figures, the SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). The Bentayga is not just about performance, but also about comfort and luxury, sporting plenty of features for both the driver and the passengers in the rear seats.
And David Henrie surely felt comfortable driving around in it before wrapping up production.
According to Henrie, the sound mix production wrapped at the end of August. And while he was working, he had a Bentley Bentayga to drive around. The actor didn’t purchase the SUV, but rented it from Drive LA, a luxury car rental company. He shared several videos from inside the Bentayga, tagging the rental company.
The SUV came with a silver exterior and brown-leather interior with black accents. The Bentley Bentayga is not just a head-turner, but it's powerful, too.
Bentley offers the Bentayga in several versions: the Bentayga, the Bentayga Speed, the Bentayga S, and the Bentayga Azure. The one Henrie drove was the regular version, which comes with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood. Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends 542 horsepower (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque to all four wheels.
Thanks to these figures, the SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). The Bentayga is not just about performance, but also about comfort and luxury, sporting plenty of features for both the driver and the passengers in the rear seats.
And David Henrie surely felt comfortable driving around in it before wrapping up production.