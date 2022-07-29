Global Economic Uncertainty What? Bentley Posts Record Financial Results for H1

It’s that time of the year again, when automakers post their sales numbers and financial results for the first half. And when it comes to Bentley, the numbers, especially the operating profits, are truly impressive.
According to the company based in Crewe, their operating profits of €398 million ($405 million) are actually higher than the €389 million ($396 million) recorded in the entire year of 2021, which used to be a record for them. Bentley says that turnover went up from €1.324 billion ($1.348 billion) to €1.707 billion ($1.738 billion) and that the revenue per car increased from €186,000 (~$189,000) to €213,000 (~$217,000).
“Despite the continued global economic instability, it is promising to see Bentley is showing financial consistency as we reinvent the company in line with our Beyond100 strategy, and form a basis to withstand further external shocks,” said CEO Adrian Hallmark. “In particular, a significant increase in demand, and capitalization of our Mulliner personalization program has driven record on return on sales, and continued global interest in the freshest model line in the luxury sector has resulted in record-high revenues.”
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Bentley’s best-selling vehicle by far in the first half of 2022 was the Bentayga. The luxury SUV accounted for 40% of the total sales. 33% went to the Continental GT, and another 27% to the Flying Spur, their current flagship sedan.
In total, Bentley parted ways with 7,398 vehicles in H1, up 3% from 7,199 units sold in the first half of last year. The Americas was their best-selling market by far, with 2,068 vehicles, a 1% increase. Struck by lockdowns, China, as well as Hong Kong and Macau, recorded 1,621 sales, down 25%. In Europe, the automaker shipped 1,524 copies, a 33% increase. In the Asia-Pacific region, they sold 916 vehicles, up 18%, and another 795 (+44%) found new homes in the United Kingdom.
“Despite the continued global economic instability, it is promising to see Bentley is showing financial consistency as we reinvent the company in line with our Beyond100 strategy, and form a basis to withstand further external shocks,” said CEO Adrian Hallmark. “In particular, a significant increase in demand, and capitalization of our Mulliner personalization program has driven record on return on sales, and continued global interest in the freshest model line in the luxury sector has resulted in record-high revenues.”
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Bentley’s best-selling vehicle by far in the first half of 2022 was the Bentayga. The luxury SUV accounted for 40% of the total sales. 33% went to the Continental GT, and another 27% to the Flying Spur, their current flagship sedan.
In total, Bentley parted ways with 7,398 vehicles in H1, up 3% from 7,199 units sold in the first half of last year. The Americas was their best-selling market by far, with 2,068 vehicles, a 1% increase. Struck by lockdowns, China, as well as Hong Kong and Macau, recorded 1,621 sales, down 25%. In Europe, the automaker shipped 1,524 copies, a 33% increase. In the Asia-Pacific region, they sold 916 vehicles, up 18%, and another 795 (+44%) found new homes in the United Kingdom.