Tuned Bentley Bentayga Looks Like It Can Say 'Mansory' in Pig Latin

Did you think that Mansory has had enough of the Bentley Bentayga? That’s obviously a ‘no,’ as the luxury SUV has fallen in their hands again, and they have tuned the heck out of it.
Sporting a bi-color finish, the Bentayga in question is equipped with a body kit. Changes revolve around the front and rear bumpers, which feature lots of add-ons. More aftermarket parts can be seen on the sides. The hood has come from the aftermarket world, together with the fender flares, side mirror caps, and that big wing out back.
Less flashy than the rest of the build, the wheels are new too. They have a dark finish, ‘Mansory’ center caps, and are hugged by tires made by Continental. Open the door and you will see way too much turquoise. The lively color is the 'highlight' of most touchable surfaces, from the upper and lower parts of the dashboard, center console, and door cards, to the seats, pillars, headliner, and floors, with the occasional ‘Mansory’ embossing. Dedicated entry sills are included, too.
The tuner doesn’t always offer power boosts for their projects, but this Bentley Bentayga does feature more oomph. In fact, it has 750 ps (739 hp / 552 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque to play with, which lets it hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in 3.7 seconds from a standstill. Flat-out, it is capable of doing 317 kph (197 mph), the tuner says. And if you were wondering how much it burns on average, that would be 14.2 l/100 km (16.6 mpg US), with the carbon dioxide emissions being rated at 337 g/km.
Without any tweaking, the stock Bentayga V8, which is the model that this tuned copy builds upon, needs 4.5 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) and maxes out at 290 kph (180 mph). The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine kicks out 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque.
