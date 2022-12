Retro Futuristic, Digital Second-Gen Toyota MR2 Looks Mostly Too Good to Be True

SUV

Frankly, Toyota has bigger fish to fry these days, and the pond is mostly filled with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks instead of quirky little passenger cars. Alone, the fifth-gen 2023 Toyota Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ will navigate the waters of Grand Highlander , hydrogen-powered Corolla Cross, battery electric bZ Compact, or upcoming Hilux and Tacoma predators.But that does not mean the virtual artists aren’t ready to flip our beliefs in a CGI moment, thinking of Prius ‘Cross’ or overlanding-ready ‘ Adventure Edition ’ crossovers, or relieving the proud moments when Toyota was still investing in small and nimble sports cars like the two-seat, mid-engine, RWD MR2. And for those who still cherish the latter, there is a new restomod kit idea roaming the digital town.Stemming courtesy of the UK-based 3D automotive concept artist better known as AVANTÉ DESIGN (aka avante.design_ on social media), who has decided to create this fresh MR2 restomod kit, it sure looks “retro-futuristic with a touch of cyberpunk.” And his inspiration came directly from the original 1984-1989 Toyota MR2.Alas, anyone looking to duplicate this in the real world might need to source a pristine second-gen W20 (1989-1999) unit for the aftermarket revival build project. Also, it seems that a nice set of Kansei Roku dark bronze alloy wheels might also be needed for the job to be truly complete As for the overall atmosphere, the reception was mostly positive – although some scattered opinions varied from likening this to the feisty Hyundai N Vision 74 fuel cell hybrid concept to actually thinking this Toyota MR2 was as real as you and me.