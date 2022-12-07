2024 Toyota C-HR Informally Revealed in CGI, Takes Cues From prologue and bZ SUVs

Toyota is on a massive roll these days, both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm. And they are surely not ready to refrain from exploring every possibility, just yet.
Over in Europe, the Japanese automaker probably thinks that a great mix of BEVs, plug-in hybrids and classic HEVs will be the perfect route to decarbonization. Also, they are exploring the alternative path of Hilux and Corolla Cross H2 hydrogen-powered concepts, just in case.
But of course, they also need to mitigate the immediate needs around the world. So, those call for even more crossover SUVs. And ones that are as sustainable as possible. As such, the company has recently presented the bZ Compact SUV concept as well as the C-HR prologue, both paving the way for new models across the roster.
And some people might think the two are subtly connected, at least virtually. So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have again decided to CGI-imagine the fresh looks of the unreleased next-gen C-HR - inside and out. While the first time they did not have the C-HR prologue template at their disposal, this new unofficial version comes with an update, and some potential bZ Compact SUV DNA snatching, at least as far as the cockpit is concerned.
Meanwhile, the second-generation C-HR subcompact crossover SUV (the original was launched in 2016 and refreshed in late 2019) is expected to grow by around seven inches (almost 20 cm), and sport hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, at least initially. Further down the line, who knows, maybe a full EV may also be offered – after all, even the contemporary C-HR already has a China-exclusive battery-powered version.
As for this unofficial design project, do take it with a grain of salt – as always. But do also enjoy the posh color palette options, just like we did!
