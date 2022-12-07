Seven-Mile 2000 MV Agusta F4 750 S Can Teach You the True Meaning of Motorcycling Joy

With its clean looks, low mileage, and cult classic status, this F4 is a very tempting proposition.
The great Massimo Tamburini is best known for designing what many would regard as the most beautiful motorcycle in existence – the Ducati 916. However, his stylistic contribution to MV Agusta’s legendary F4 cannot be overstated, either, and the fact that no significant visual changes have occurred during the model’s entire production run is a true testament to its timeless nature!
Of course, older F4s went on to attain a lofty collectible aura over the years and are well on their way toward becoming future classics. With that being said, let’s have a gander at a stunning, bone-stock F4 750 S from the year 2000 – photos of which can be seen right above these paragraphs. The Agusta bears fresh air filtration hardware, as well as a replacement fuel pump, youthful coolant, and a new battery.
Most importantly, the digital odo occupying its cockpit counts a mere 11 kilometers (seven miles), so you wouldn’t be too far from the truth if you said it’s unridden. Hiding beneath the titan’s seductive fairings is a fuel-injected 749cc inline-four powerplant, which makes use of sixteen radial valves, dual overhead cams, and a solid 12:1 compression ratio.
At around 12,500 spins per minute, the liquid-cooled four-banger will go about delivering up to 126 ponies, while a peak torque output of 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) is going to occur at 10,500 revs. This power is sent to the rear wheel by a six-speed gearbox, consequently letting the F4 achieve mid-tens on the quarter-mile.
Once that’s done, the Italian beauty will continue accelerating to a top speed of 175 mph (282 kph) and look the part while doing so. If you happen to be in possession of a small fortune, then you’ll want to check out the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions by December 9, because this 2000 MY F4 750 S needs a new home. With two days to go before the bidding deadline, the highest offer is placed at $10k but falls short of meeting the reserve.
