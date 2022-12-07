Seven-Mile 2000 MV Agusta F4 750 S Can Teach You the True Meaning of Motorcycling Joy

More on this:

1 Ex-Royal Land Rover Series I Comes Up for Auction

2 2008 Spyker C8 Spyder Pops Up for Sale at Auction, Only Has 800 Miles on the Clock

3 This 2005 Ferrari 360 Spider Features the Only Upgrade It Needs, May the Highest Bid Win

4 90-Mile MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini Looks Like a Dream on Two Wheels, Auction Coming Up

5 2003 MV Agusta F4 750 Senna Is Legally a Newborn, Expected to Fetch $40,000