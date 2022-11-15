90-Mile MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini Looks Like a Dream on Two Wheels, Auction Coming Up

I have recently decided to try and sell my SV650S. After listing the ad, I started looking for a potential replacement. I've been dreaming about a Triumph Daytona 675i for some time, so that's where I started. Some 30 minutes later, I ended up drooling over an MV Agusta F3. It was a 2012 model and the seller was asking $8,000 for it. So, I spent the following three hours looking at MV Agusta reviews on YouTube.
Meccanica Verghera Agusta has been around for almost 80 years. And racing has been part of the company's DNA ever since the late '40s as MV Agusta won the 125 cc class of the Italian Grand Prix. It comes as no surprise that their slogan was "Racing experience at the service of mass production." While you won't see one of their bikes competing in MotoGP today, there have been rumors that the Italian company will return to the World Championship within a few years from now.
Still, if you start looking at the championship's history, the results will leave you speechless. Honda has won 21 titles in the Constructors' Championship and is the most successful manufacturer to have taken on the World Series. Meanwhile, Yamaha and MV Agusta are in second place on that list, with 18 trophies each. Suzuki is fourth overall with just seven victories. While most people today will tell you that Valentino Rossi is the greatest of all time when it comes to MotoGP, he is still second to the legendary Giacomo Agostini.
What started with one World Championship victory for MV Agusta in 1956, turned into an epic stint of 17 consecutive titles between 1958 to 1974. Working with riders like John Surtees, Mike Hailwood, Phil Read, and Giacomo Agostini, MV Agusta dominated MotoGP before retiring at the end of the 1976 season. Alas, their legacy continued by designing some of the most amazing road-going motorcycles we've ever seen. At the end of the 20th century, the company launched the F4 series, a bike that had been designed by Massimo Tamburini.
This man had previously worked on the Ducati 916, which is another legendary machine that was released in the '90s. The F4 Series would branch out into multiple models, ranging from the entry-level 750 cc ones to the more powerful 1,078 cc variants. You'll find over a dozen variations of the F4 1000, but today we are looking at one that pays tribute to its creator: the F4 1000 Tamburini.
No 201/300 will be offered at the RM Sotheby's auction in Munchen, Germany, on the 26th of November. As you'd expect this is a pristine example that has been probably used for display purposes, given that its odometer only shows 90 miles (146 km). Whoever wins the auction will also get a colors-matching Arai RX-7 helmet, a cover for the bike, and a paddock stand.
It is estimated that this bike will fetch between €25,000 ($26,089) to €35,000 ($36,525), which is a lot less than you'd have to pay for a rare Italian exotic car. If you plan on keeping it for display purposes alone, you can always get a more common version of the F4 for about a third of the budget. That way, you can have the whole MV Agusta experience, without jeopardizing the rare icon in the process.
