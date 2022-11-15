90-Mile MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini Looks Like a Dream on Two Wheels, Auction Coming Up

I have recently decided to try and sell my SV650S. After listing the ad, I started looking for a potential replacement. I've been dreaming about a Triumph Daytona 675i for some time, so that's where I started. Some 30 minutes later, I ended up drooling over an MV Agusta F3. It was a 2012 model and the seller was asking $8,000 for it. So, I spent the following three hours looking at MV Agusta reviews on YouTube.

41 photos