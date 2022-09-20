Rare and Spotless 2015 MV Agusta F3 800 Ago Is Six Miles Away From New, Wants Your Money

More on this:

1 This 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible Is a Rare Gem, Could Fetch $1,4M at Auction

2 Rare 2001 BMW Z8 With Low Mileage Is Up for Auction

3 Check Out This Tungsten Grey 2006 Ford GT With Only 7k Miles on It

4 Collectible 1993 Honda CBR900RR With Low Mileage Comes Close to Outright Perfection

5 Rare ‘70s Lamborghini Espada Abandoned for 30+ Years Went Under the Hammer for $35,000