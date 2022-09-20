Rare and Spotless 2015 MV Agusta F3 800 Ago Is Six Miles Away From New, Wants Your Money

When you need a machine that’s both a speed demon and a status symbol, look no further than MV Agusta’s offerings.
MV Agusta created the F3 800 Ago as an homage to the legendary Giacomo Agostini, producing a mere 300 units for the 2015 model year. This particular specimen comes with a mere six miles (9.7 km) on the clock, and the condition it’s in appears to be irreproachably pristine from every angle!
Within the confines of its trellis frame and fairings, the Italian stunner hosts a fuel-injected 798cc inline-three power source, which is mated to a slipper clutch and a six-speed cassette transmission. Featuring dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and a massive compression ratio of 13.3:1, this liquid-cooled beast can unleash as much as 148 hp at 13,000 rpm.
Lower down the rev range, its crank-measured torque output digits will plateau at a healthy 65 pound-feet (88 Nm). When all this power makes contact with the asphalt, it gives Agusta’s warrior the ability to hit a top speed of 167 mph (269 kph).
To make its grunt a little more manageable for mere mortals, the F3 brings about a ton of electronic aids such as Bosch 9 Plus ABS, traction control, and rear wheel lift-up mitigation. As one might expect from an exotic MV produced less than a decade ago, a premium quickshifter enables clutchless transitions while ascending through the gearbox.
At the front, stopping power comes from 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the bike’s rear OZ Racing hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper.
Finally, suspension is taken care of by upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks and a piggyback monoshock from Sachs. The F3 800 Ago pictured in these photos is now heading to auction on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until tomorrow afternoon (September 21). Currently, one would need twelve grand to best the top bid, though it’s rather unlikely for this sum to meet the reserve.
Within the confines of its trellis frame and fairings, the Italian stunner hosts a fuel-injected 798cc inline-three power source, which is mated to a slipper clutch and a six-speed cassette transmission. Featuring dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and a massive compression ratio of 13.3:1, this liquid-cooled beast can unleash as much as 148 hp at 13,000 rpm.
Lower down the rev range, its crank-measured torque output digits will plateau at a healthy 65 pound-feet (88 Nm). When all this power makes contact with the asphalt, it gives Agusta’s warrior the ability to hit a top speed of 167 mph (269 kph).
To make its grunt a little more manageable for mere mortals, the F3 brings about a ton of electronic aids such as Bosch 9 Plus ABS, traction control, and rear wheel lift-up mitigation. As one might expect from an exotic MV produced less than a decade ago, a premium quickshifter enables clutchless transitions while ascending through the gearbox.
At the front, stopping power comes from 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the bike’s rear OZ Racing hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper.
Finally, suspension is taken care of by upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks and a piggyback monoshock from Sachs. The F3 800 Ago pictured in these photos is now heading to auction on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until tomorrow afternoon (September 21). Currently, one would need twelve grand to best the top bid, though it’s rather unlikely for this sum to meet the reserve.