2003 MV Agusta F4 750 Senna Is Legally a Newborn, Expected to Fetch $40,000

In the world of cars, a sticker reading in the vicinity of $40,000 is not that spectacular. There are plenty of four-wheeled rides going for that, both new and used. But when talking about motorcycles, that’s a pretty steep price, even for rides with some history or something special to them.
Yet, this is exactly how much the owner of The Driver and Rider Collection hopes to fetch for his 2003 MV Agusta F4 750. It’s not any F4 750, but one of the just 300 to have been made in Senna specification back in the early years of the 2000s.
The motorcycle is listed for sale by RM Sotheby’s during its November 26 auction. It’s number 198 in the limited series built from 2002 in honor of legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna for Instituto Ayrton Senna, a children’s charity founded in his name.
This one shows just 812 km (505 miles) of use on the odometer, and that makes it “as new” for VAT purposes over in Germany. It also makes it new for visual and mechanical purposes as well, because by the looks of it the two-wheeler is in almost perfect condition.
The MV Agusta uses the F4 range’s 749cc inline-four engine, only upgraded for the purposes of the special edition to be capable of developing 136 bhp and pushing the bike to a top speed of 286 kph (178 kph).
Visually, it presents itself in black on the body and red on the frame and wheels, which was standard for this particular model. All the carbon fiber bodywork is still in the right place and seemingly undamaged, and by the looks of it so is everything else.
As per the seller, the bike is going with no reserve, and complete with “a motorcycle cover, paddock stand, and selected MV Agusta manuals.” The MV Agusta is selling over in Munich.
