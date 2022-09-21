Low-Mile 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC Can Show You the Ways of Hyper Naked Goodness

It’s packed full of cutting-edge technology and asphalt-crushing power, not to even mention those ominously gorgeous looks.
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 is an absolute barbarian in its base trim, but things get even wilder when it comes to the Reparto Corse (RC) variant. Pictured above is a 2020 model showing precisely 1,964 miles (3,161 km) on the clock, and there are only a few minor scratches preventing us from saying it’s in perfect shape!
As for the creature’s technical specs, its power source comes in the form of a liquid-cooled 798cc inline-three with twelve valves, a counter-rotating crankshaft, and 13.3:1 compression. With the factory’s race-spec ECU and SC-Project exhaust installed, this DOHC juggernaut is capable of delivering up to 150 hp at 12,800 rpm.
In the neighborhood of 10,100 spins per minute, a peak torque output numbering 64 pound-feet (87 Nm) will be sent to the Dragster’s six-speed cassette gearbox. Accompanied by a slipper clutch and a chain final drive, the transmission also employs a bi-directional quickshifter to help you shave some milliseconds off your lap times.
When all the engine’s power gets called into action, it can lead to a blistering top speed of 152 mph (244 kph). On the other hand, braking is achieved through dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and radial Brembo calipers with four pistons at the front. Out back, there’s a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor pinched by a two-piston caliper.
Suspension comes under the jurisdiction of inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks with DLC-treated tubes up north, while the rear end sits on a progressive Sachs monoshock adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping. When equipped with the Race Kit, Agusta’s phenom weighs just 353 pounds (160 kg) dry.
The Dragster 800 RC displayed in this article’s photo gallery is going under the hammer as we speak, and you may register your best offer on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until September 23. As of now, the top bid is placed at ten grand, so we hope you weren’t expecting to snatch this beast without spending some serious dough.
