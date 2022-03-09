Valentino Rossi Reveals His Racing Car for the 2022 Season, First Race Is Next Month

Valentino Rossi has completed the first testing session of the season in the new stage of his racing career. The Italian racing legend, who became a father earlier this month, was in the spotlight at the first test of the GT World Challenge Europe championship, which was held in France, at the Paul Ricard track.
The unveiling of the Audi R8 racecar took place in the paddock, and of course, its race number is 46, and there's plenty of yellow on the body. The result is a striking livery, which may not be the next big trend in what people wrap their cars willingly, but it still looks cool enough.
The 2022 season will have 52 cars in the Endurance Cup, while the Sprint Cup has 25 entries. Valentino Rossi has already confirmed he would race 10 times this year, and it was already known that he has entered both categories. Nine manufacturers are involved in the competition, which means that competition will be at its peak.
The list of manufacturers involved in the Fanatec GT World Challenge by AWS includes Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche. Audi has the most entries on the grid, with 12 in the Endurance Cup and 11 in the Sprint Cup.
Bentley has a single entrance in the Endurance Cup. The Sprint Cup is also populated by a few exotic marques, but that will not stop competitors from giving it all on the track.
The first race of the endurance cup season is set to take place between April 1-3, at Imola, and it will be a three-hour race, for which Valentino Rossi has already confirmed he has signed up. The inaugural Sprint Cup race of the season takes place between April 30-May 1, 2022, at Brands Hatch. The grid is packed in both events.
