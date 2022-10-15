4K-Mile MV Agusta F3 Serie Oro Brings Italian Thrills in a Rare Triple-Cylinder Package

It can go like stink and turn a whole load of heads in its direction while doing it.
Having stayed in the first owner’s possession to this very day, the 2012 MV Agusta F3 Serie Oro pictured above is now going on the block with 4k miles (6,400 km) under its belt. Back in February, this sexy thing was blessed with a new battery and fresh fluids all-round, while the OEM front brake master cylinder made room for a Brembo 19RCS item earlier on.
Currently located in SoCal, Agusta’s rarity awaits your bids on Bring a Trailer, but you’ve only got until tomorrow afternoon (October 16) to take action in case you’re interested. Even though a moderate $8,000 would be enough to put you in the lead (for now), there’s no way of knowing if that sum will meet the undisclosed reserve price.
The F3 Serie Oro gets motioned forward by a 675cc triple equipped with twelve valves, dual overhead camshafts, and a Mikuni ride-by-wire throttle. When solicited, the engine can summon up to 126 stallions at 14,400 rpm and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque at 10,600 whirls per minute. Power is sent to the rear forged aluminum wheel through a six-speed cassette gearbox and a wet clutch.
With its modest 381-pound (173-kg) dry weight, MV’s gladiator is able to hit a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph) if you push it to the absolute limit. Moving on to the motorcycle’s running gear, we find a full Ohlins suspension arrangement comprising upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) forks at the front and a TTX piggyback shock absorber at the rear.
Up north, braking is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and radial four-piston calipers, while the rear hoop carries a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) rotor and a twin-piston caliper. Only 200 exemplars of the 2012 MY F3 Serie Oro have been produced by the Italian manufacturer, so don’t expect to find another one for sale anytime soon!
