2008 Spyker C8 Spyder Pops Up for Sale at Auction, Only Has 800 Miles on the Clock

Spyker Cars went bankrupt in 2021 after it struggled financially for several years. In early 2022, it supposedly returned to building cars after being backed by Russian investors, but that part might not work out so well right now. Many years before the moments described, Spyker Cars were busy building the C8.
In the early 2000s, the C6 entered production as a production successor to the Silvestris V8 Concept, and it was also available in Spyder form. Back then, the SWB version, as Spyker also made a long-wheelbase variant later, came with a 4.2-liter V8 made by Audi to Spyker Cars' specification. It had everything in place to hit a top speed of 300 kph (186 mph).
The Dutch at Spyker Cars only produced 121 C8 Spyders, just like the one in the image at the top of the article. Well, just four were finished in yellow over quilted black leather, and just 15 were factory-equipped with a periscope rearview mirror. This example, which has only covered 800 miles (ca. 1,287 km) at the time of cataloging, fits the bill in all the described scenarios.
We are writing about a 2008 Spyker C8 Spyder that was fitted with 19-inch Aeroblade wheels, is finished in Yellow, has a quilted Black leather interior, and comes with the company's periscope rearview mirror from the factory.
Just like the rest of the C8 Spyders that were made up until 2009, this model comes with scissor doors and has a six-speed Getrag transaxle transmission. The shifting mechanism is intentionally placed in clear view. The pedals are floor-hinged, and their configuration is more like the ones in a race car, while the interior is lavishly covered in quilted black leather with yellow stitching.
The suspension configuration involves a dual wishbone setup front and rear, and the entire mechanicals of the vehicle scream motorsport instead of production vehicle if you take a close look at the details, such as the AP Racing braking system, the way that the front shock absorbers are installed, and consider the aluminum spaceframe construction. Despite all this, Spyker made it legal for public roads, and this example already has a U.S. title.
We do advise changing the original Michelin tires on it, as the DOT on at least one of them writes 1706, which is the 17th week of 2006, so they are past their due date. A thorough service is also a wise decision.
The surfaces that do not have leather on them feature polished aluminum with a distinctive look. In many ways, this vehicle is more like a work of art than a vehicle, or at least that is the impression that you get from the cockpit. The gauges are full of steampunk vibes, as they are backlit in a shade of green while having a white background with green graphics.
If you are the kind of person who does not need to ask how much a car costs before deciding to buy it, this 2008 Spyker C8 Spyder will be for sale at auction in Phoenix, Arizona, through RM Sotheby's on January 26, 2023.
The Dutch at Spyker Cars only produced 121 C8 Spyders, just like the one in the image at the top of the article. Well, just four were finished in yellow over quilted black leather, and just 15 were factory-equipped with a periscope rearview mirror. This example, which has only covered 800 miles (ca. 1,287 km) at the time of cataloging, fits the bill in all the described scenarios.
We are writing about a 2008 Spyker C8 Spyder that was fitted with 19-inch Aeroblade wheels, is finished in Yellow, has a quilted Black leather interior, and comes with the company's periscope rearview mirror from the factory.
Just like the rest of the C8 Spyders that were made up until 2009, this model comes with scissor doors and has a six-speed Getrag transaxle transmission. The shifting mechanism is intentionally placed in clear view. The pedals are floor-hinged, and their configuration is more like the ones in a race car, while the interior is lavishly covered in quilted black leather with yellow stitching.
The suspension configuration involves a dual wishbone setup front and rear, and the entire mechanicals of the vehicle scream motorsport instead of production vehicle if you take a close look at the details, such as the AP Racing braking system, the way that the front shock absorbers are installed, and consider the aluminum spaceframe construction. Despite all this, Spyker made it legal for public roads, and this example already has a U.S. title.
We do advise changing the original Michelin tires on it, as the DOT on at least one of them writes 1706, which is the 17th week of 2006, so they are past their due date. A thorough service is also a wise decision.
The surfaces that do not have leather on them feature polished aluminum with a distinctive look. In many ways, this vehicle is more like a work of art than a vehicle, or at least that is the impression that you get from the cockpit. The gauges are full of steampunk vibes, as they are backlit in a shade of green while having a white background with green graphics.
If you are the kind of person who does not need to ask how much a car costs before deciding to buy it, this 2008 Spyker C8 Spyder will be for sale at auction in Phoenix, Arizona, through RM Sotheby's on January 26, 2023.