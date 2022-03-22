Born in an eternal battle with the North Sea, the Dutch always over-engineer their creations without sacrificing aesthetics. The Spijker brothers were blacksmiths who built cairrages, airplanes, and cars from 1880 to 1926. The company was resurrected in 2000 with the same motto: Nulla tenaci invia est via. “For the tenacious, no road will be blocked,” and that’s why no expenses or efforts were spared.
Back on New Year's Day, we reported that Putin’s friend Boris Rotenberg was planning the 5th revival of the brand, but his SMP Bank (simp bank?) has been cut off from the world thanks to Vladimir’s insanity. That’s one reason why this Spyker C8 Laviolette was such a hit at The Amelia this year. In my opinion, a new iteration of the brand couldn’t compare to this car, and here’s why.
For complete disclosure, I sold a 2007 example during my tenure at duPont Registry, and it was an experience I won’t forget. The only difference in that model was the option of T-tops flanking both sides of the roof scoop. They looked amazing, but they induced glare from the complex curves of the interior.
Starting with an aluminum space frame, the C8 chassis was designed to outperform any coupe in terms of longitudinal and torsional stiffness, without a roof. That’s why the Laviolette offers composure in the corners while being devoid of squeaks, rattles, and cowl shakes. This is one reason why their values have far outpaced inflation, making them among the few 2000s exotics to return on their investment.
The suspension on these first-generation cars is based on Koni coil overs mounted inboard. It looks simple because their goal was minimal un-sprung weight, comfort, and grip. Critics laughed because it wasn’t the latest and greatest, so Lotus designed the 2nd generation to be incredibly complex while adding weight... Colin Chapman would not approve.
While Cadillac and BMW are hanging on to manual transmissions, asking as much from an exotic brand is a waste of breath these days. I try to avoid trans-fats in my diet, but the latest ZF 8-speed automatic is 87 kg (192 lbs) without fluid. Considering this car is only 2,811 lbs (1,275 kg), any future Spyker will not have such composure.
Regardless of these hindrances, perhaps the main stumbling block for a new Spyker would be styling. Even from across a football field, this isn’t a car for everyone. Designers who dare to be bold are neutered by bean counters that should’ve been baristas. The automotive industry has forgotten that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and some car should exist to be the scapegoat of the status quo. This why there will never be another Spyker C8, and we’re ok with that.
