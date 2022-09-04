YouTuber Gets His Freak On With Missy Elliot's Spyker c8

The world works in mysterious ways, and sometimes what you secretly wish for comes true. That’s precisely what happened to Ed Bolian of VINwiki YouTube Channel. On a recent episode of their special series Car Stories, he tells an exciting story of how he came into possession of hip-hop star Missy Elliot’s ultra-rare Spyker.
Bolian’s always wanted to own a Spyker. He’d seen them while working for Lamborghini Atlanta and always wanted to own one.
“I would always see the cars come in either for consignment or sales or service, and I thought they were just fascinating,” Bolian confessed.
Spyker Cars is a Dutch high-end sports car manufacturer. The Spyker C8 officially began production in 2000. According to Bolian, they were approved for production in the U.S. for the model year 2006 to 2010.
The C8 Spyker came with an Audi 4.2-liter V8 engine and was good for 400 ps (395 hp). The early modes of the Spyker were convertibles, but later variants came as coupes. The Dutch company sold about 290 cars between 2000 and 2010, with record sales in 2006 for 94 units.
A couple of months ago, Bolian talked to a former service manager from MotorCars of Atlanta. The ex-Service manager had worked on Missy Elliot’s Spyker for some time and confessed to Bolian that the rapper hadn’t driven the car for a while. If anything it was last serviced five years ago.
Bolian asked him to reach out to the star in case she was looking to part with the car, and after a few weeks, his response was positive. They stroke a deal, and Bolian bought the vehicle.
He purchased the car sight unseen. Worse, the rapper hadn’t been to the house where the vehicle had been stored for the last five years. As a result, he didn’t have any information about its condition, including mileage or whether it could run.
Luckily, the Spyker had 2,300 miles (3,701 kilometers). The only flaw was a hairline crack on the glass roof.
“It may be the nicest Spyker on the planet. Black with a ruby red interior, just spectacular condition, and exceptionally well kept. A whole lot better than I bargained for and a whole lot better than I was expecting." Bolian revealed.
But there’s a twist. The rapper reached out about selling another car. It’s a car he’s chased for years and wanted more than the Spyker.
Bolian didn’t reveal what car the rapper was looking to sell, but he needed to put the Spyker up for sale and other vehicles in his collection to raise funds. Fortunately, Sylvester Stallone was interested in his recently acquired Spyker.
As it stands, the new deal with Missy Elliot might have fallen apart (not 100%). Luckily, Bolian hasn’t sold any of his collection yet.
He'll probably sell the Spyker to the famed (Rocky, 1976) actor. It seems a deal too good to pass. He promised to make the mystery car in question public in the next episode.
“I would always see the cars come in either for consignment or sales or service, and I thought they were just fascinating,” Bolian confessed.
Spyker Cars is a Dutch high-end sports car manufacturer. The Spyker C8 officially began production in 2000. According to Bolian, they were approved for production in the U.S. for the model year 2006 to 2010.
The C8 Spyker came with an Audi 4.2-liter V8 engine and was good for 400 ps (395 hp). The early modes of the Spyker were convertibles, but later variants came as coupes. The Dutch company sold about 290 cars between 2000 and 2010, with record sales in 2006 for 94 units.
A couple of months ago, Bolian talked to a former service manager from MotorCars of Atlanta. The ex-Service manager had worked on Missy Elliot’s Spyker for some time and confessed to Bolian that the rapper hadn’t driven the car for a while. If anything it was last serviced five years ago.
Bolian asked him to reach out to the star in case she was looking to part with the car, and after a few weeks, his response was positive. They stroke a deal, and Bolian bought the vehicle.
He purchased the car sight unseen. Worse, the rapper hadn’t been to the house where the vehicle had been stored for the last five years. As a result, he didn’t have any information about its condition, including mileage or whether it could run.
Luckily, the Spyker had 2,300 miles (3,701 kilometers). The only flaw was a hairline crack on the glass roof.
“It may be the nicest Spyker on the planet. Black with a ruby red interior, just spectacular condition, and exceptionally well kept. A whole lot better than I bargained for and a whole lot better than I was expecting." Bolian revealed.
But there’s a twist. The rapper reached out about selling another car. It’s a car he’s chased for years and wanted more than the Spyker.
Bolian didn’t reveal what car the rapper was looking to sell, but he needed to put the Spyker up for sale and other vehicles in his collection to raise funds. Fortunately, Sylvester Stallone was interested in his recently acquired Spyker.
As it stands, the new deal with Missy Elliot might have fallen apart (not 100%). Luckily, Bolian hasn’t sold any of his collection yet.
He'll probably sell the Spyker to the famed (Rocky, 1976) actor. It seems a deal too good to pass. He promised to make the mystery car in question public in the next episode.