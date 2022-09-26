Barely-Driven 2006 Spyker C8 Spyder Has Audi V8 Goodness, Is Up for Grabs

If you’re after a car that can provide a great, powerful, and, at the same time, intriguing open-top experience, then take your eyes off what Italy, Germany, or the UK make. Pick the Netherlands! The Dutch created something absurdly cool over 16 years ago - the Spyker C8 Spyder. This vehicle can become the place that you will love to rediscover with every drive.
I will be the first to admit that I did not know Spyker existed back in 2006. The first time I heard about this Dutch company was when Top Gear introduced the quirky C8. The image of Jeremy Clarkson drifting a car with a front view look that reminded me of a friendly bug with big ears is etched into my brain. But the funny thoughts quickly disappeared when the well-known co-host of the show compared its exhaust sound signature with that of a Ferrari. And, oh boy, does it sound right!
Long story short, Spyker’s open-top vehicle with the frameless windshield stuck with me. Now, after all these years, seeing one in the wild with just 357 miles (575 km) on the odometer seems almost unbelievable. And looking at the design from a more mature point of view, the interior details, and the package as a whole… Well, the only word that best describes this unit is “timeless.” There are no weird gimmicks, no unnecessary screens, no automatic gearbox, and no trace of plastic. It’s truly wonderful.
And – get this – there’s no passenger airbag!
But the best part isn’t how it looks inside and out, no – it is how it aged! The Spyker C8 Spyder that is available on Bring a Trailer (BaT) has been carefully stored away in a climate-controlled garage, according to the seller. It’s hard to not believe them since the car looks like it just left the factory and is ready to be displayed in a showroom.
The C8 Spyder is powered by an Audi-sourced 4.2-liter V8 engine that puts out 400 HP (406 PS). It is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox mounted at the back for the sake of weight distribution. The car is finished in black but has great shiny chrome inserts that give it a great contrasting look.
The cognac interior with stitching done in a diamond pattern screams elegance, while the engine-turned panels and the individual switches create an industrial yet refined ambiance.
The tachometer doesn’t feature a redline because it doesn’t need one. You can push this engine all the way. The V8’s rev limit is programmed a bit higher, at 8,250 rpm. After all, if you are going to spend the necessary money on this car and its beautiful parts, you must use them in their entirety! So, make sure that the needle moves from zero to 8,000 rpm as often as possible.
But all this funkiness comes at a cost. The vehicle has barely been listed on BaT and already has a bid of $230,000 on it at the time of writing. It could go well beyond this sum. There aren’t many vehicles like it out there. So, if you want it, be ready to splurge.
Finally, there are ten days left until the auction ends. There’s time to sort through your cash reserves because another vehicle like this V8-powered two-seater Dutch roadster won’t come around very soon. It’s something truly exquisite.
If you want to know more about the car, then the video down below contains all the details you might want to know.
