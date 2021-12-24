This Super Rare Spyker C8 Supercar Is Only Bid to $80,000 Right Now

Holland is not known for its supercar builders. Spyker though wasn't always a supercar builder. Back in the 1890s, it was a coach-building business. It then went on to get into aircraft but only after building this wild supercar did the company ultimately fall apart. That's one reason why this beautiful rare supercar is so special.
The Spyker C8 Spyder up for grabs has under 10,000-miles (16,093km) on the odometer and looks like it's in pristine condition. Under the rear deck lid is a 4.2-liter V8 made by Audi that sends power to the rear wheels only through a six-speed manual gearbox.
That gearbox is sort of the gateway to how special the car is too. Take one look at the shift knob and it's immediately apparent that this isn't a normal supercar. Spyker paid homage to its aeronautical history throughout the interior of this car. The exposed linkage of the shift-lever was just one facet of that design.
Drink in the all-aluminum dash with more airplane-inspired switchgear. Even the gauges look like they could've come out of something with wings and a propeller. Of course, this thing does have a propeller.
Acutally it has quite a few of them. The propeller is the brand emblem for Spyker. With that in mind it should be shocking when you find it on the fuel door, the oil cap, and even on the climate control vents.
Still, this isn't just a car with a big 400-horsepower V8 that drips with style and panache. It's a proper speed machine. Under the body lies inboard F1-style suspension, an aluminum space frame chassis, and wishbones for better handling.
Right now it's sitting at just $80,000 USD. That's ridiculously cheap for what is a properly fast car with an incredible history behind it. Somebody go bid it up so I'm not tempted to try and find $85,000 in a couple of weeks when the auction ends.
