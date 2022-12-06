This 2005 Ferrari 360 Spider Features the Only Upgrade It Needs, May the Highest Bid Win

They say that you never forget your first love. And that seems to be true for most people. But I would dare to say that "you never forget your first Ferrari" either. I'm not talking about owning one, as I haven't reached that point in life yet. But I'll always remember the first time I saw a real-life Ferrari. I was still in Junor High School, and some guy was driving a Ferrari 360 Spider. Hearing that car revving up to redline felt intoxicating.

