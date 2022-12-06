This 2005 Ferrari 360 Spider Features the Only Upgrade It Needs, May the Highest Bid Win

They say that you never forget your first love. And that seems to be true for most people. But I would dare to say that "you never forget your first Ferrari" either. I'm not talking about owning one, as I haven't reached that point in life yet. But I'll always remember the first time I saw a real-life Ferrari. I was still in Junor High School, and some guy was driving a Ferrari 360 Spider. Hearing that car revving up to redline felt intoxicating.
The Ferrari 360 signaled the start of a new era for the Italian supercar manufacturer. It arrived at the end of the 20th century, replacing the outdated F355. It all started with the Modena, but it didn't take long for the Spider version to show up as well.
Last but not least, the Italians created the 360 Challenge Stradale which almost felt like a race car for the road. Only 1,288 units were built in total, so it's no surprise that this version is the most expensive one out there with some fetching as much as $300,000 today.
Ferrari made 7,565 Spiders, so these should be slightly more affordable. And we've come across a 2005 model, which left the factory floor in October of 2004. This vehicle will be auctioned off at the RM Sotheby's event in Miami, this Saturday (December 10th, 2022).
This is no garage queen, but it hasn't been abused as the odometer only shows fewer than 10,100 miles (16,254 km). It's finished in a nice shade of blue called Blu Tour de France, which isn't quite as common as the red, black, or grey cars.
This car features Ferrari's "F1" automated-manual transmission, which is seen in more cars than the classic six-speed manual version. Perhaps the most interesting detail on this vehicle is the Zeuna Stärker exhaust system, which is something you'd find on the Challenge Stradale.
Frankly, this is the only upgrade you'd ever need on such a machine, as it should further amplify the exhilaration of driving a naturally-aspirated, V8-powered Ferrari with the top down. This 360 Spider is offered with no reserve, and we only hope that whoever buys this will take it out for a drive as often as possible.
