Chef Gino D’Acampo Has a $1.5 Million Car and Boat Collection, He Rarely Drives

A lot of celebrities build quite a collection of cars, but not all of them actually drive them. And Chef Gino D’Acampo admits that, despite his pricey motorized treasure, he rarely drives.
The Italian chef has a net worth of around $10 million, and his salary is around $2.7 million per year from his television deals, which include Gino’s Italian Family Adventure and Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip. The famous celebrity chef also has an enviable motorized collection, which he admits is worth over $1.5 million. The list also includes some watercraft.
In a new interview, Gino D’Acampo admits that he is the proud owner of several Italian cars, because of his heritage, but that he doesn’t drive them much. "I drive... I own a couple of Ferraris, like many Italians, as well as a Porsche, a big Jeep and Harley Davidson,” he told OK! Magazine. He continued: "I rarely drive, however, because I enjoy a drink. I employ a driver instead." Which is one of the most responsible things he can do.
He owns a Ferrari 360 and a Ferrari 458 Italia, which has been discontinued. In the past, he called a Fiat 500C “One of my favourite cars I owned.....a proper Italian toy.”
His biggest purchase, though, was "a high-tech military boat, made to my specification, which cost more than a £1 million ($1.3 million).” He added: "It was made by an Italian company called Novamarine which makes powerful boats for the American marines.”
One of his sons, Luciano, revealed he also owns a Ferrari 458, shown in the gallery. In a post from 2019, which you can see below, the Chef shared a picture of how he was giving driving lessons to his son on a Ferrari.
We’re not all that lucky to learn how to drive in the Italian supercar, but given his father’s collection, it would have been a pity for Luciano to miss that experience.
