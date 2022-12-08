autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 

CGI Viper McLaren Sounds Like an American Werewolf Mated With a British Vampire Car

Home > News > Renderings
• By:
It is the season to be jolly, but that does not necessarily matter to everyone. Some of us only have a desire for cheap (automotive) thrills, even if only virtually.
McLaren Viper Dodge CGI mashup by superrenderscars 19 photos
McLaren Viper Dodge CGI mashup by superrenderscarsMcLaren Viper Dodge CGI mashup by superrenderscarsMcLaren Viper Dodge CGI mashup by superrenderscarsDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge ViperDodge Viper
This December, we should all be gathering around the fireplace to check out the latest Holiday Special or see Home Alone for the umpteenth time since 1990. Oh, speaking of legends of that time, has anyone noticed that virtual automotive artists – human or otherwise (AI automotive art is becoming a thing, it seems) – have taken a liking for reinventing the 1991-born Dodge Viper?

But on this occasion, we are not longing for more, because the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media, who loves CGI mashups, has a return to his outrageous form with a ‘beloved’ revival - aka the ‘Viper McLaren.’ Wait, what?

Wasn’t the V10-powered sports car produced between late 1991 and 2017 in five iterations developed and marketed by Dodge? And isn’t McLaren a British-based exotic sports car manufacturer with an established reputation that does not need any American DNA to support its thriving roster of supercars? Well, true and true, but not in the imaginative realm of digital virtual artists.

This pixel master is no stranger to outrageous CGI mashup ideas, such as the Ferrari Lambo ‘Urusangue’ or the Bugatti x Fiat Multipla. And he is not even afraid to portray ample transformations, such as coming up with angry-looking BMW XM SuperVans that are not even six-door cab forwards. So, why would this Viper McLaren be any different than imagining that an American werewolf mated with a British vampire if we were going for a dark and menacing Hollywood blockbuster setting?

Plus, it turns out they had not one, but two offspring – a McLaren Super Series with the face of a fifth-generation Viper VX I and a Dodge with the visage of a 650S. So, do any of them get our CGI hall pass, or not?




Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Dodge Viper.

McLaren Viper Dodge McLaren Dodge Viper V10 CGI mashup rendering superrenderscars
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories