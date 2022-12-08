CGI Viper McLaren Sounds Like an American Werewolf Mated With a British Vampire Car

It is the season to be jolly, but that does not necessarily matter to everyone. Some of us only have a desire for cheap (automotive) thrills, even if only virtually.
This December, we should all be gathering around the fireplace to check out the latest Holiday Special or see Home Alone for the umpteenth time since 1990. Oh, speaking of legends of that time, has anyone noticed that virtual automotive artists – human or otherwise (AI automotive art is becoming a thing, it seems) – have taken a liking for reinventing the 1991-born Dodge Viper?
But on this occasion, we are not longing for more, because the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media, who loves CGI mashups, has a return to his outrageous form with a ‘beloved’ revival - aka the ‘Viper McLaren.’ Wait, what?
Wasn’t the V10-powered sports car produced between late 1991 and 2017 in five iterations developed and marketed by Dodge? And isn’t McLaren a British-based exotic sports car manufacturer with an established reputation that does not need any American DNA to support its thriving roster of supercars? Well, true and true, but not in the imaginative realm of digital virtual artists.
This pixel master is no stranger to outrageous CGI mashup ideas, such as the Ferrari Lambo ‘Urusangue’ or the Bugatti x Fiat Multipla. And he is not even afraid to portray ample transformations, such as coming up with angry-looking BMW XM SuperVans that are not even six-door cab forwards. So, why would this Viper McLaren be any different than imagining that an American werewolf mated with a British vampire if we were going for a dark and menacing Hollywood blockbuster setting?
Plus, it turns out they had not one, but two offspring – a McLaren Super Series with the face of a fifth-generation Viper VX I and a Dodge with the visage of a 650S. So, do any of them get our CGI hall pass, or not?
