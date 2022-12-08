Unique AI-Generated Dodge Viper Rendering Makes Us Dream of More

Say what you want about the American automotive scene, but with a few notable exceptions, most of the cars made here tend to go down in history and stay in the collective mind long after they’re pulled from production. Just think Dodge Viper, for instance.
Introduced by Dodge in the early 1990s, the sports car rocking an unusual-for-America V10 was around for almost two decades in its first incarnation and then briefly revived between 2013 and 2017. However, reasons that have nothing to do with its mechanical attributes and performance led to its demise.
Like most other cars that leave their mark, the Viper is still constantly revived by digital artists in an attempt to show us how the insane vehicle might have looked like today, or in the future, and in various interpretations.
One of the most recent such works comes not from a human digital artist, but from an AI. The undisclosed type of intelligence was put to work by UK-based Leasing Options to revive ten discontinued cars and give them a modern spin.
Among these ten vehicles, the said Dodge Viper, which came out just like you see it in the main photo of this piece: low and long, with a Corvette-ish look (and color) about it, and so exciting, at least to these eyes, that it leaves us wanting for more. Sadly, we know this is all we’re going to get from this AI in terms of rendered Dodge Vipers, at least this time around.
In the real world, it’s unlikely the Viper nameplate will return any time soon, and if it ever does, it’ll probably not be matched with the V10 engine configuration that made it famous. Most likely, a potentially revived Viper will rock an electric drivetrain, and it’s unclear how the nameplate’s fans will react to that.
