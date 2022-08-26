If Dodge Borrows Another Alfa Romeo Platfom, This Is What the Result Might Look

Dodge recently unveiled the Hornet, which brings back an old name to a platform that is “borrowed” from another brand. In this case, Dodge's Hornet is a mildly restyled version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, and the Italians were reportedly not excited about the deal. But what if Dodge gets to “adopt” another Alfa Romeo platform?
Well, fortunately for everyone curious enough to ask themselves such questions, we have fresh renderings of what that vehicle might look like. The artist who made it decided on the Dodge Dart name, since it would be another European model that would be offered in America under this brand.
Unlike its predecessor, the Dart PF, which was discontinued back in 2016, the imagined Dodge Dart from our photo gallery is based on Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform, and it would shamelessly “acquire” the body, running gear, and interior of the Giulia.
While the latter was not the sales hit that it deserved to be, it is nice to drive, so maybe its development costs might be offset under the Dodge name in the U.S.
While it would not benefit Alfa Romeo as a brand, it would help things from an accounting standpoint, which may be more important to those calling the shots in an office somewhere at the Stellantis headquarters.
The artist who created these renderings applied the Dodge visual identity to the Alfa Romeo Giulia body, and the result does not look half bad. If you showed this to someone who was not up to speed with everything in the automotive world, it may just pass for a recently introduced production model.
For its transformation from Alfa Romeo Giulia to Dodge Dart, the sedan received a set of headlights, taillights, a tailgate, a hood, bumper, grille, and mudguards.
Dodge badges have replaced any logos that may have you thinking about Italy, while the wheels are also changed to enable a more American look.
Dodge has done a fair share of rebadging in its day, so nobody should be too offended if this model ever becomes reality. Who knows, maybe this story would end up being shown on a slide in a Stellantis meeting, and it would lead to the Dodge Dart GT or Dart GLH.
