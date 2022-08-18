Virtual 2024 Dodge Avenger Reinvention Follows the Hornet and Tonale Recipe

Given the incredible flux of novelties, everyone seems to be preoccupied these days with the fame and fortunes of just one particular American brand. And that includes virtual automotive artists, of course.
Stellantis’ latest strategy chapter is deeply focused on the Dodge brand. Thus, the company has announced the impending demise of the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger from the lineup with seven new special models, new Direct Connection goodies, or an easier way to access third-party Challenger Convertible mods, among others.
But that is just the passenger car section, as the crossover SUV family is set to welcome the return of the Durango SRT Hellcat for 2023MY as well as the introduction of the 2023 Hornet, the company’s new “gateway to Dodge's muscle.” And no, that was not even the biggest bomb of them all – as the latest revelation comes in the form of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
It acts as a preview for the brand’s electrified future, but it also nukes the current Challenger and Charger lifestyle – where the former is a traditional coupe and the latter morphed into a full-size four-door sedan since the arrival of the reinvented LX and LD generations. So, what comes after Dodge’s Charger EV prototype went back to coupe basics to tap into its original two-door DNA?
Well, according to Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist better known as KDesign AG on social media, they could easily pull another Hornet & Tonale stunt, just in case the sustainable future does not have space for a four-door Charger anymore. And the pixel master has also thought about the perfect nameplate to be brought back to life for another case of Alfa Romeo-to-Dodge badge engineering.
That would be the Dodge Avenger, of course, which for this hypothetical third attempt at a new lease of life would carefully mix and match the Dodge Hornet styling with Alfa Romeo’s well-known Giulia sedan’s DNA. Oddly enough, the result is not shabby at all, for a CGI dream, that is.
