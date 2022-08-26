Gary Sinise Meets Chip Foose and a Custom Ford Bronco Made for a Worthy Cause

Gary Alan Sinise, the 67-year-old multiple award-winning American actor, musician, and humanitarian, is known for many things – but not necessarily his passion for Blue Oval’s reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco.
Alas, that is all in good spirits and for a noble cause, as it turns out. So, what does Forrest Gump’s lieutenant Dan (now a fully-fledged band!) and CSI: NY’s Mac Taylor have in common with the mid-size off-road-focused SUV that an entire world of Blue Oval fans has been raving about for years?
For that matter, what does the Hollywood Walk of Fame star (among many others – does it show that we appreciate him, and like him a lot?) have in common with an American automobile designer, artist, and reality television star like Chip Foose? Aside from the new-found passion for wheeled vehicles, that is! Well, as it turns out, the big VIPs recently had a meeting over their common point of interest.
That would be a reworked four-door Ford Bronco that was customized in a subtle stars-and-stripes theme (seriously, that Velocity Blue hue and the red/white stripes are so positively understated) and will soon come complete with lots of details (note the cool stickers) to hint at the Gary Sinise Foundation. The latter is part of the actor’s longstanding efforts to offer charity and services to veterans, and it will soon get a jolt of capital, all thanks to Sinise, Foose, and a soon-to-be happy Ford Bronco owner.
According to the description, Gary Sinise stopped by Chip Foose’s place to check out a brand-new Ford Bronco that will not dwell inside his garage for too long. Instead, the custom off-road-loving SUV (which seems to ride lifted on a nice set of aftermarket gray wheels and beefy AT tires) will “hit the auction block this (coming) January at Mecum Auction’ (event) in Kissimmee, Florida, with all proceeds going to the Gary Sinise Foundation toward wounded veterans!”
For that matter, what does the Hollywood Walk of Fame star (among many others – does it show that we appreciate him, and like him a lot?) have in common with an American automobile designer, artist, and reality television star like Chip Foose? Aside from the new-found passion for wheeled vehicles, that is! Well, as it turns out, the big VIPs recently had a meeting over their common point of interest.
That would be a reworked four-door Ford Bronco that was customized in a subtle stars-and-stripes theme (seriously, that Velocity Blue hue and the red/white stripes are so positively understated) and will soon come complete with lots of details (note the cool stickers) to hint at the Gary Sinise Foundation. The latter is part of the actor’s longstanding efforts to offer charity and services to veterans, and it will soon get a jolt of capital, all thanks to Sinise, Foose, and a soon-to-be happy Ford Bronco owner.
According to the description, Gary Sinise stopped by Chip Foose’s place to check out a brand-new Ford Bronco that will not dwell inside his garage for too long. Instead, the custom off-road-loving SUV (which seems to ride lifted on a nice set of aftermarket gray wheels and beefy AT tires) will “hit the auction block this (coming) January at Mecum Auction’ (event) in Kissimmee, Florida, with all proceeds going to the Gary Sinise Foundation toward wounded veterans!”