Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Turns Into Tipo 105-Inspired Retromod, Costs Insane Money

Unveiled at Concorso d'eleganza auto d'epoca Poltu Quatu Classic Sardegna, this intereting-looking fellow is nothing more than a modern-day Giulia Quadrifoglio that harks back to the 1960s Tipo 105 Giulia.
Produced from 1962 through 1978, the 105 series came in two flavors: notchback sedan or station wagon. Excluding the Giulia Nuova Super Diesel, which is Alfa Romeo’s first-ever diesel passenger car, the 105 series boasted the legendary twin-cam engine, the long-lived Bialbero.
Rather than a naturally-aspirated four, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio features a twin-turbocharged six developed by Ferrari. A member of the F154 engine family, the 690T produces 503 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) at 2,500 through 5,000 revolutions per minute. A higher-performing tune is employed in the Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm, which boasts 533 horsepower and similar torque.
ErreErre Fuoriserie, the Italian company behind this amazing makeover, refers to its carbon-fiber sports sedan as a retromod. They’re not wrong, though, because this ultra-light body kit certainly turns back time from the standpoint of design. Celebrates 60 years since the 105 series launched to much critical acclaim, this homage to the 105 series took “approximately 5,000 hours only for the design,” according to the attached press release.
The passive and active safety bits and bobs remain completely functional, and the powertrain is completely stock as well. Obviously enough, customers have to choose between a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic for the donor car. The Giulia Quadrifoglio currently retails at €99,000 back home in Bella Italia. The first 10 examples of the retromod are priced at €196,207.26 plus value-added tax plus the donor car. From the 11th example onward, the price will rise to €245,000 plus VAT and donor vehicle. In other words, make that €344,000 or $345,315 at current exchange rates.
Approximately 200 kilograms (440 pounds) lighter than the standard car, the carbon fiber-bodied retromod is rocking Teledial-style wheels.
Rather than a naturally-aspirated four, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio features a twin-turbocharged six developed by Ferrari. A member of the F154 engine family, the 690T produces 503 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) at 2,500 through 5,000 revolutions per minute. A higher-performing tune is employed in the Giulia GTA and Giulia GTAm, which boasts 533 horsepower and similar torque.
ErreErre Fuoriserie, the Italian company behind this amazing makeover, refers to its carbon-fiber sports sedan as a retromod. They’re not wrong, though, because this ultra-light body kit certainly turns back time from the standpoint of design. Celebrates 60 years since the 105 series launched to much critical acclaim, this homage to the 105 series took “approximately 5,000 hours only for the design,” according to the attached press release.
The passive and active safety bits and bobs remain completely functional, and the powertrain is completely stock as well. Obviously enough, customers have to choose between a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic for the donor car. The Giulia Quadrifoglio currently retails at €99,000 back home in Bella Italia. The first 10 examples of the retromod are priced at €196,207.26 plus value-added tax plus the donor car. From the 11th example onward, the price will rise to €245,000 plus VAT and donor vehicle. In other words, make that €344,000 or $345,315 at current exchange rates.
Approximately 200 kilograms (440 pounds) lighter than the standard car, the carbon fiber-bodied retromod is rocking Teledial-style wheels.