Only 15 Units of the New 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale Will Be Sold in Canada

More on this:

1 Unofficial Alfa Stelvio Redesign Ditches “Bird's Beak” Look, Now It's Frowned

2 Alfa Romeo F1 Races With a New Livery, Fans Are Split About It

3 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon Takes a Digital Swing at the Premium Compact Estate Segment

4 Two-Door 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Race Is the Italian M4 CSL of Coupe Dreams

5 Alfa Romeo Reveals Giulia and Stelvio ‘Estrema’ Pricing for the Land of James Bond