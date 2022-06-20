Only 15 Units of the New 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale Will Be Sold in Canada

Largely inspired by the Quadrifoglio, only 15 New 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale units will find their owners in Canada.
Designed to turn heads in the 'Great White North,' the Alfa Romeo Giulia displays a glam look in its Verde Montreal Tri-coat paint color, a shade available so far only on the Quadrifoglio. The confident and daring style is accentuated by the black exterior badging, carbon-fibre V scudetto grille and mirrors caps. Down to earth, 19-inch dark 5-hole wheels with yellow calipers and carbon-fiber side sills stand out with ferocity.
Inside, a luxurious, yet dynamic style invites you to feel the Italian passion with black leather seats, shift lever and upper door panel coverings laced with red stitching, carbon-fibre accents and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.
With 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft (415 Nm) of torque, reaching 0-100 kph (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers best-in-class performance. Also, featuring the standard Alfa Romeo Q4 AWD system and a limited-slip rear differential, the stability of the car is ensured, regardless of the road conditions. Empowered by the Alfa Adaptive Suspension Technology, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale has the ability to predict the type of road to follow and to adjust its functions according to it.
Due to the collaboration with Alfa Romeo’s F1 Team ORLEN, the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale model receives the know-how gained so far as a result of many experiments tested on the track.
Only 15 units are expected to arrive in Alfa showrooms in Canada by the end of this month. It will therefore be an exclusive limited edition model, which will surely be valued as a vintage and rare car over the years.
“Alfa Romeo and the City of Montreal have a proud connection to each other, and the new Giulia Speciale model enhances that relationship by providing consumers with an unrivaled driving experience and a head-turning appearance unique to Canada,” said Larry Dominique, head of Alfa Romeo, North America.
