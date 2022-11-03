USMC AH-1Z Viper Fleet Now Complete, 189 of Them Ready for War

Back in 1962, the United States Marine Corps (USMC) placed its first order for a helicopter Bell was building on the H-1 platform. It was the famed UH-1 Iroquois, also known as the Huey. It was followed by the AH-1 Cobra gunship, the twin-engine UH-1N, and more recently by the AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom siblings.

