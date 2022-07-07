Bell 505 Confirms Its Status as One of the Most Popular Options for VIP Flights

Until eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) start changing urban aerial transportation for real, not just on paper, helicopters continue to be one of the top choices for business and corporate flights. The Bell 505 is becoming increasingly popular in Europe.
Bell Textron is celebrating the success of its famous Bell 505 helicopter in Europe. Seven aircraft were recently purchased by various European customers. Two of the agreements were signed by JB Investments, claiming to be the longest-operating distributor of light aircraft in Poland. The company’s representatives stated that this versatile helicopter could soon find even government customers in Poland due to the “unique capabilities in its class.”
At the moment, the Bell 505 is mostly preferred for short-distance business trips and weekend getaways, and it’s a popular model on the VIP luxury market. The five-seater claims to offer “excellent visibility” for the pilot, as well as for the passengers.
Boasting a maximum cruise speed of 125 knots (144 mph/231kph) and a range of up to 306 nautical miles (352 miles/566 km), the Bell 505 is equipped with a dual-channel FADEC-controlled engine and integrated Garmin G1000H NXi avionics. According to Bell Textron, this system makes the Bell 505 the most advanced short light single (SLS) helicopter on the market.
The versatile design includes an open cabin that offers panoramic views for everyone inside the helicopter, while the flat floor with integrated tie-downs and removable seats allows the aircraft to be quickly converted depending on the situation, whether it’s business or pleasure. Plus, the advanced avionics system provides integrated diagnostics, which makes the Bell 505 easy to maintain as well.
Right now, there are more than 360 Bell 505 helicopters operating all over the world. Out of those, 65 are operating in Europe, and it looks like the numbers keep growing.
At the moment, the Bell 505 is mostly preferred for short-distance business trips and weekend getaways, and it’s a popular model on the VIP luxury market. The five-seater claims to offer “excellent visibility” for the pilot, as well as for the passengers.
Boasting a maximum cruise speed of 125 knots (144 mph/231kph) and a range of up to 306 nautical miles (352 miles/566 km), the Bell 505 is equipped with a dual-channel FADEC-controlled engine and integrated Garmin G1000H NXi avionics. According to Bell Textron, this system makes the Bell 505 the most advanced short light single (SLS) helicopter on the market.
The versatile design includes an open cabin that offers panoramic views for everyone inside the helicopter, while the flat floor with integrated tie-downs and removable seats allows the aircraft to be quickly converted depending on the situation, whether it’s business or pleasure. Plus, the advanced avionics system provides integrated diagnostics, which makes the Bell 505 easy to maintain as well.
Right now, there are more than 360 Bell 505 helicopters operating all over the world. Out of those, 65 are operating in Europe, and it looks like the numbers keep growing.