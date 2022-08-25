Bell 525 Relentless to Take Energy Offshore Operations to the Next Level

If you wouldn’t expect to see a helicopter mockup showcased at one of the largest energy events in the world, you’re in for a surprise. Bell is about to become the first and only helicopter manufacturer to display at the upcoming 2022 ONS Conference and Exhibit.
You’ve probably heard a lot about helicopters meant for search and rescue (SAR) operations, military missions, and other types of tasks. But it’s not too often that you get to hear about one that’s gearing up to shake things up in the offshore energy sector.
The Bell 525 Relentless, currently in the certification process, will do that through increased performance (it will become the first certified commercial helicopter equipped with fly-by-wire/FBW technology) and increased fuel efficiency. According to Bell, it will burn 30% less fuel compared to heavy-class helicopters currently operating offshore on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
That’s where Bell 525 is headed. This powerful rotorcraft was meant from the start for oil and gas industry operations in Norway, promising to become the best-in-class aircraft to do so.
Together with the Norwegian Aviation & Defense Group, Bell even launched a dedicated Bell 525 Experience Center in Stavanger, Norway, last year. This facility is where potential customers can take a closer look at the rotorcraft and what it can do.
In addition to burning less fuel and providing safer and enhanced capabilities thanks to the FBW technology that replaces standard manual flight controls, the Bell 525 also claims impressive range and speed – a maximum of 580 nautical miles (667 miles/1,074 km) and 160 knots (184 mph/296 kph).
Plus, the standard version’s airframe is already marinized, which means that it can operate in harsh offshore conditions without the risk of corrosion. But, of course, this powerful rotorcraft is also available in other configurations for different types of operations.
A mockup of the Bell 525 Relentless in an oil and gas configuration will be displayed at the ONS Conference and Exhibit in Norway between August 27 and September 2.
