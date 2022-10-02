40 Years Ago, Bell’s Spirit of Texas Nailed the First Trip Around the World by Helicopter

Although eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing) are grabbing everyone’s attention when it comes to the future of vertical flight, let’s not forget that their “forefathers,” the conventional helicopters, are a recent development themselves. The first ones started flying in the 1940s, and it would take four more decades for a helicopter to be able to circumnavigate the world. The one that set this thrilling world record just hit a milestone.