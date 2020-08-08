Dodge Viper Goes Full-Supercar in Mid-Engined Rendering Video

Rumors about the Dodge Viper's return have been intertwined with some crazy renderings over the past year. It's all because the Corvette has everybody going crazy about mid-engined American cars, and people have been wondering what the Viper would have looked like with the V10 at the back.
We've shown you plenty of renderings of a mid-engined Viper. However, this car is nearly impossible to convert in that way, as YouTube artist TheSketchMonkey explains in his latest video. But he tried it anyway, and the outcome plays with your imagination.
Technically, the Viper is more of a mid-engined supercar than the C8 Corvette. The V10 sounds more exotic than Chevy's 495 horsepower V8. In addition, it's located almost in the middle of the car, pushing the passenger cabin right over the back wheels.
But most people think of a supercar in the shape of a Lamborghini Aventador or McLaren 720S. Sure, you can reverse the proportions of the Viper, but it stops looking like itself.
Another big problem is the design language, as the Dodge V10 model has its own unique approach. Long curves wrap around that gigantic hood, and the rear is nothing like a mid-engined car's. The artist tries to fix these issues by giving the rendering a bigger front grille and side blades. These draw your attention for a moment, but you can't fall in love with this.
The final product looks streamlined, like a shark. There have been understated supercars like this, but most have been forgotten -the Mosler MT900 or the SSC Aero. It's a good shape for high top speeds, though.
In any case, TheSketchMonkey previously did a "modernization" rendering for the Viper, imagining it as a supercar that's in production today. Dodge has been rumored to be working on a number of exotics, including the Cuda, but it probably needs all-new Charger and Challenger models while money is also diverted to the SUV department.
