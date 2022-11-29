Toyota Distributor Issues Recall for Certain 2023 Tundra Pickups, 157 Units Affected

Rather than Toyota the manufacturer, a distributor by the name of Gulf States Toyota issued the recall we’ll be covering today. The issue affects 157 examples of the 2023 model year Tundra equipped with non-skid spray-on bed liners. What is wrong with these trucks? As it happens, the load-carrying capacity modification label indicates less weight than the actual total weight of the accessories installed on the vehicle. In other words, these vehicles fail to comply with safety standard number 110.
Founded in 1969 and presently chaired by chief executive officer Dan Friedkin, the Houston-based distributor discovered the issue on October 25th. The company initiated an investigation, which concluded with the discovery of a software programming error during the transition from the 2022 to the 2023 model year. Gulf States Toyota determined that 100 percent of the affected population features the wrong information on said label.
As opposed to a traditional recall, Gulf States Toyota will notify owners of the noncompliance by mail. The letter will include the correct load-carrying capacity modification label for each and every vehicle, as well as detailed replacement instructions. Affected owners can also get this replacement label at any U.S.-based Toyota dealer at no charge at all.
Gulf States Toyota further explains in the attached document that vehicles within their control had the correct labels affixed before delivery. Owners of the aforementioned 157 trucks will be informed by first-class mail next year, in the period between January 9th, 2023 and January 13th, 2023.
As for the pickups in question, said workhorses feature production dates ranging between October 13th, 2022 and November 2nd, 2022. Finer details about these trucks (as in trim levels and powertrains) aren’t available.
Currently in the second year of production, the redesigned Tundra soldiers on with twin-turbo V6 power across the board. As ever, a hybrid-assisted V6 is available. The full-size sibling of the mid-size Tacoma is presently listed with a starting price of $36,965 sans the $1,795 freight charge.
