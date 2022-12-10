1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup Is a Blast From the Past…or From the Future

I bet that the first thing that you think about when I say Back to the Future is a DeLorean DMC-12 going 88 miles per hour (142 kph) and hurdling into the future by exactly one minute with Einstein the dog inside. But that wasn’t the only cool car that became a star thanks to this legendary movie.
Yes, the DeLorean embedded itself in our minds from the beginning, and that’s no wonder. The DMC-12 is deserving of poster-car status by itself, but when you add all the time-traveling tech to it, you can be certain that it will become an absolute legend in every kid's mind.
But that wasn’t the only cool thing in the movie. Marty’s self-lacing Nike Air Mags, phone glasses, and hoverboards, just to name a few, had us drooling in front of our TVs. But, to get back to cars, at the beginning of this article, I said that the DeLorean wasn’t the only cool car to take the spotlight - do you remember Marty’s Toyota?
Oh yes, a jet-black, souped-up Toyota Hilux was Marty’s dream high-school car. And I bet it’s yours too! Well, if that’s the case, you can now own one!
Bring a Trailer just announced on Instagram the listing of a 1985 Black Toyota SR5 Pickup. It features a lift kit, big tires, a 22RE engine mated to a 5-speed manual, and a whole lot more modifications to make this a really capable off-roader. But this isn’t what matters most - it’s all about the looks and the vibes.
And this particular pickup delivers in this department. It’s painted jet-black and features all the right add-ons to make it a blast from the past…or should I say from the future? Everything on this is honest to the movie star we know - the lights, the wheels, the decals, the stereo, everything! Oh, and it's signed by stars Michael J. Fox and Claudia Wells. Pretty nice if you ask me.
Out of these two movie legends, I would honestly take the Toyota over the DeLorean. It has a cool factor that the time machine lost due to its over-popularity. So, which one would you choose?
