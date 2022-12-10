Here Are $269K Reasons To Check a Classic One-Owner Original '67 Corvette With 22k Miles

L-71, 427, '67. Lots of sevens, and this is no random congregation of meaningless numbers. The numbers are of the matching variety, as this Corvette is a one-owner, showroom-condition diamond in the rough. Its sole proprietor has never displayed his automobile to public scrutiny or contest jury. He wasn't legally allowed to own a vehicle when he bought the car new, being 365 days away from the freedom threshold age of 21.