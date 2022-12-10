Here Are $269K Reasons To Check a Classic One-Owner Original '67 Corvette With 22k Miles

22,643 miles (36,433 kilometers) on the clock in fifty-five years! That's an overall average of 1,11 miles per day. The single owner of this special Corvette has probably walked longer distances in his kitchen, making breakfast. With this level of care, it is no surprise that the car is speckless – the paint was reapplied two decades ago because of some minor fissures in the lacquer.
Come what may, as far as second-generation Corvettes, everything looks better in convertible shape, albeit the hardtop does not give it away straight away. The wraparound rear window is real glass instead of transparent and scratch-prone plastic. That's what the soft top has, and it doesn't mean that it's wrong in any way.
However, there is a tear in the bottom seam of the transparent film that serves as the rear window. "Original" also means over five-and-a-half decades of age, despite the meticulous maintenance and attentive care.
In good 60s tradition, chrome is abundant. The safety regulations regarding shock-absorbing bodywork were only vague ideas buzzing at the back of the heads of office clerks. They would only come into effect some years later. So, bumpers, wheels, exhausts, window framing, door handles, mirrors, you name it – it shines.
complement the interior, of course, with gauges rims, steering wheel spikes, window cranks, pull bars, gear lever, hand brake lever, knobs, and radio face as bright as the sun. Naturally, with that much light, a solemn black vinyl upholstery, carpets, and dash only seem to fit perfectly.
Since we mentioned the stick shifter (you will notice the four-speed manual diagram next to it in the gallery), it's high time we talked about the drivetrain. The 427 CID (seven liters) V8 coded L-71 fired 435 hp (441 PS) on February the 28th, 1967 (that's the cast date - if the question needs to be answered).
Since then, the camshaft and the valve springs have been renewed – the reason is not specified (and, given the low mileage, it would be a good thing to ask why). The triad of two-barrel carbs had something to say about the peak torque ratings, too: 460 lb-ft (624 Nm).
On paper, this particular engine was the most performant under the hood of the Corvette, out-scripting the L-88 unicorn. But jump out of the bureaucratic enclosure: any true die-hard Corvette aficionado will stick his neck out for the L-88 as the ultimate Stingray speed weapon.
The four-speed close-ratio gearbox sent all that air-and-gasoline magic to the 4.11 Positraction rear diff. Hence, the stingy-seating Corvette would unfurl the 150 mph (240 kph) top speed. From a standing start, it would take the L-71 about five seconds to cross the 60 mph (97 kph) barrier.
Not too bad for a 1.6-ton sportscar sitting on independent suspensions, coil springs in front, and transverse multi-leaf springs at the back. The fast Chevrolet trusts in the quartet of discs for sure-footedness and stopping power.
With all this in hand, the most jaw-dropping trait of the vehicle is the 269,000-dollar price tag. That's over five-and-a-half times more than the 2022 inflation-adjusted original purchase total of $4,970.40 ($44,348.47 in Joe Biden money).
The car is in driving condition ("near perfection," according to the seller), and it is available for sale – or just for a sneak-peeking, in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. So, if by any chance you're digging your pockets and find some quarter of a million bucks rotting away down there, call Classic Auto Mall. They'll happily provide details and let you see what's what about this never-before-seen, never-before-sold, all-original, numbers-matching 1967 Chevrolet Corvette.
