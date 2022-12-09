$29K Survivor Two-Owner '59 Thunderbird With 41k Miles Is Rarer Than a Four-Leaf Clover

Get a load of this square bird chirping its original garment of 1959, the second year of the second generation of Ford's "personal luxury" automobile. This Thunderbird is the proud member of a non-so-exclusivist club of almost 200,000 units built by the Blue Oval between '57 and '60. By comparison, the original model, the two-seater that started the "kids-stay-home" trend, sold just over 50,000 units in three years.