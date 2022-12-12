Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '49 VW Beetle Is Coming Up, Looks Like an Instant Classic

It has been a good year for members of the Hot Wheels Red Line Club. Mattel has launched over 20 different items so far, and there's another one dropping on December 13th. Even though production numbers have increased compared to previous years, demand for these collectibles has been going through the roof. Some of them have sold out in less than 10 minutes after being listed, while others did so in a matter of days.
There's a good chance that the "Kawa-Bug-A" '49 Volkswagen Beetle is going to fit in the first category. We've recently interviewed a Canadian Hot Wheels collector and he confirmed our theory that surf-related castings are always bound to be popular.
But more on that in a future story. Some of you might know by now that the most expensive Hot Wheels item ever is the 1969 VW Beach Bomb. This thing can cost more than a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette, and some people won't be discouraged by that idea.
Now, you'll find plenty of different Beetles in Mattel's line-up. There are even a few RLC versions out there including the Drag Beetle released in 2013, some of which can cost as much as $550 on eBay. Searching for an RLC Beetle there will also reveal several listings for the new item, even though it hasn't even gone live yet.
Some people are asking as much as $140 for one of these, even though you can get it from Mattel Creations for $30. But that might be a problem as you can imagine. There's no word as to how many of these items will be available, but the limit is set at one car per club membership.
If you're keen on getting one without having to pay a "dealer markup", there's one thing that could improve your chances of doing so. The Kawa-Bug-A launches on December 13, at 9 am PT. The best way to go about the whole thing is to be signed in and ready to order it as soon as it's available.
If our prediction is correct, this item will sell out in five minutes or less. So most people will be stuck waiting in line for their order to go through, while others who have figured out the system will likely get several items.
The Spectraflame Aqua Beetle features an opening rear hood to give you a peak of the engine bay and a removable surfboard. It sits on Real Riders 5-spoke classic wheels, and it's displayed under an acrylic case. That's cool as you can look at it from multiple angles, but some collectors would still rather have a carded version instead.
This little VW could make a great Christmas present if you can make it through the queue. If it sells out before you can place your order, don't lose hope just yet. Rumors have it that another RLC exclusive item will be released before the end of the year. And this one will take us back to the 21st century, as it's a depiction of a 2021 Ford Bronco!
