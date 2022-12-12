850-HP NASCAR Cup Car Strangely Sounds Like a Supra, Has to Race a C8 Corvette

It seems like every week, the guys over at Hoonigan are putting out at least one drag racing video for the world to enjoy. We've seen a lot of "This vs That" and "Honda vs Haters" episodes in the past few months, but last Monday their channel was silent. That's because Gymkhana 2022 dropped the next day, and it has racked up over 10 million views so far. Keep in mind that Block's Electrikhana is just now reaching 5.5 million views one month after it was published.
But today things went back to their regular course, and Hoonigan just published a new episode of "This vs That". The action is set to take place at the same Santa Margarita Ranch location in California. And this time the two opponents couldn't be more different. On one side there's an almost bone-stock C8 Corvette. On the other side, there's a 2010 NASCAR Cup Car that isn't quite what it used to be. That's because someone thought it would be a good idea to replace the former V8 engine with something from a Japanese vehicle.
While we somehow didn't notice this abomination before, it seems to have been around for almost two years now. And some of you may have already known that it has a Toyota Supra, 2JZ engine inside. Formula Drift Ace Dylan Hughes is driving this vehicle in today's video, and he does seem to have the upper hand here. The Cup car is now rated at 850 horsepower and weighs only 2,850 lbs (1,292 kg). But its four-speed manual might not be as capable for today's challenge, at least when compared to the C8's eight-speed DCT.
One must also consider the fact that the Corvette's driver only has access to about 490 horsepower, while the car weighs 3,535 lbs (1,603 kg). So it's no wonder that most of the people watching the race from the side are keen on betting on the 2JZ machine. Still, you have to think of how difficult it must be to put all that power to good use, regardless of the massive slick tires. What happens next might shock some of you, but the C8 Corvette takes control of the race as soon as they're off.
And it manages to win the first run too. The outcome might have been different if this was the standard quarter-mile (402 meters) format, but the Hoonigan challenges take place on a 1,000 ft (304 meters) long piece of tarmac. So by the time the 2JZ NASCAR Cup car grips up, the Corvette is long gone. That's the kind of efficient power delivery you can expect from a technologically advanced machine! Dylan asks for a minimal advantage at the start line, hoping that this change should even out the odds. But while his car struggles with excessive wheelspin off the line, the C8 Corvette pulls another perfect run to the finish line.
At this point, it's all over, but we're still going to see a roll race going on. Naturally, there is only one possible outcome given the difference in terms of both weight and power, but we wouldn't like to spoil the outcome of this third run for you. The whole point here is that Chevrolet has done an amazing job with the new Corvette, and we can't wait until we get to drive one too.
