Now You Can Steer the Road Ahead With a Limited Hoonigan Wheel

Automobile accessory company Hoonigan has joined forces with rally and cart racing gear company OMP to offer a limited-edition steering wheel.
The Hoonigan x OMP COMP wheel (WRC 1979) will be sold in limited numbers and will come individually numbered. The wheel frame is constructed of anodized aluminum and adorned with Hoonigan H logo scatter base pattern graphics and H icon logo horn button.
Hoonigan guarantees the 350mm (13.78") diameter wheel with suede leather covered 30mm (1.18") grip will "add that extra special OMP race winning touch to your ride."
They can be ordered directly through the Hoonigan website however, they do not come cheap, selling for $400.00.
Customers also have a chance to win a 'slayed' tire from rally racer Ken Block's Hyundai 120 WRC by joining their Loyalty Squad on the website. Hoonigan shares close ties with the legendary racer by offering a variety of NFTs and sponsoring racing events.
In addition to the steering wheel, Hoonigan also carries a wide variety of racing automobile parts that include electronics, suspension parts and accessories, engine parts, and more. Clothing ranging from hats and t-shirts to jackets, hoodies, and shorts is also available.
Led by Ken Block, the Hoonigan Racing Team competes in the American Rally Association with the aforementioned Hyundai i20 WRC car. The team formally competed World Rally Championship, Global RallyCross Championship, F1A World RallyCross Championship, and Rally America.
For its part, OMP has been run by the Percivale family since 1973 since forming in a small town near Genoa, Italy before selling in 2008 to the Delprato family. OMP has become one of the world's foremost manufacturers of racing safety equipment and tuning accessories.
The marriage between Hoonigan and OMP America, the Company’s US subsidiary seems like it could be a lasting one with the explosive growth in rally racing throughout the globe.
Hoonigan guarantees the 350mm (13.78") diameter wheel with suede leather covered 30mm (1.18") grip will "add that extra special OMP race winning touch to your ride."
They can be ordered directly through the Hoonigan website however, they do not come cheap, selling for $400.00.
Customers also have a chance to win a 'slayed' tire from rally racer Ken Block's Hyundai 120 WRC by joining their Loyalty Squad on the website. Hoonigan shares close ties with the legendary racer by offering a variety of NFTs and sponsoring racing events.
In addition to the steering wheel, Hoonigan also carries a wide variety of racing automobile parts that include electronics, suspension parts and accessories, engine parts, and more. Clothing ranging from hats and t-shirts to jackets, hoodies, and shorts is also available.
Led by Ken Block, the Hoonigan Racing Team competes in the American Rally Association with the aforementioned Hyundai i20 WRC car. The team formally competed World Rally Championship, Global RallyCross Championship, F1A World RallyCross Championship, and Rally America.
For its part, OMP has been run by the Percivale family since 1973 since forming in a small town near Genoa, Italy before selling in 2008 to the Delprato family. OMP has become one of the world's foremost manufacturers of racing safety equipment and tuning accessories.
The marriage between Hoonigan and OMP America, the Company’s US subsidiary seems like it could be a lasting one with the explosive growth in rally racing throughout the globe.