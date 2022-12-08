This LS4-Swapped VW New Beetle Traded Practicality for Tire Smoke and Burnouts

What is it about the VW New Beetle (which isn't all that new anymore) that makes people inclined to shove absurdly large engines under their hoods? Well, in the case of this DIY-made custom 1999 New Beetle, that engine is where the rear cargo hatch normally sits.
Coming to us for sale via an anonymous user on thesamba.com, this custom bug is a labor of love as well as a considerable time and monetary investment. We're sure you're all familiar with the General Electric turbojet-powered New Beetle that went viral a few years back. Well, this is a similar concept, albeit with a slightly more rational choice of powertrain.
This powertrain would, of course, be the 5.4-liter V8 most famous for its use in the Chevy Impala SS, the Monte Carlo SS, and the Buick LaCrosse Super, among other applications. Safe to say, this New Beetle is considerably smaller and more nimble than any of those American land ships. Considering the level of custom fabrication on display, it should come as no surprise this was a total strip-down-to-the-bone type of job.
With little but the bare bodyshell left, the owner proceeded to mount the LS4 V8 in a custom-designed cradle that occupies where the rear seats and cargo area once resided. With nothing but a gaping void where the old engine used to be, a high-capacity fuel tank was added to fill it. If nothing else, this configuration has more in common with the original Beetle than the New Beetle.
Further trinkets like a custom gauge set, flared rear fenders, leather seats, and alloy wheels with multi-link coil suspension and power disk brakes at all four corners round up the picture. The only downside is an automatic transmission that needs service. With an asking price of just $12,500, this might be a very cool fix-her-up restomod project for the right DIY guru.
